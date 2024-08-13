Westgold Declares Maiden South Junction Ore Reserve

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Mineral Resource estimate

for conversion to Ore

Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. At all Operations the Ore Reserve is based on the corresponding reported Mineral Resource estimate.

Mineral Resources reported are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserve estimate.

At all projects, all Mineral Resources that have been converted to Ore Reserve are classified as either an Indicated or Measured material.

Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Mr. Leigh Devlin has over 10 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Devlin visits the mine sites on a regular basis and is one of the primary engineers involved in mine planning, site infrastructure and project management.

Study status The type and level of study undertaken to enable Mineral Resources to be converted to Ore Reserves.

The Code requires that a study to at least Pre-Feasibility Study level has been undertaken to convert Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves. Such studies will have been carried out and will have determined a mine plan that is technically achievable and economically viable, and that material Modifying Factors have been considered Processing at the Murchison operations has occurred continuously since 2015, with previous production occurring throughout 1800's, 1900's and 2000's. Processing at the Goldfields operations has occurred intermittently since the 1980's and continuously since 2008 at Higginsville.

Various mineralisation styles and host domains have been mined since discovery. Mining during this time has ranged from open pit cutbacks, insitu surface excavations to extensional underground developments.

Budget level, 24 month projected, forecasts are completed on a biannual basis, validating cost and physical inventory assumptions and modelling. These updated parameters are subsequently used for the basis of the Ore Reserve modification and financial factors.

Following exploration and infill drilling activity, Resource models are updated on both the estimation of grade and classification. These updated Resource Models then form the foundation for Ore Reserve calculation.

Cut-off parameters The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. Underground Mines - Cut off grades are used to determine the economic viability of the convertible Resource. COG for underground mines incorporate OPEX development and production costs, grade control, haulage, milling, administration, along with state and private royalty conditions, Where an individual mine has different mining methods and or various orebody style, COG calculations are determined for each division. These cuts are applied to production shapes (stopes) as well as high grade development. Additionally, an incremental COG is applied to low grade development, whereby access to a high grade area is required.

On the basis of above process, COGs for the underground mines range from 1.8g/t (sub level caving), 2.4g/t for bulk style open stopes, 2.8g/t for narrow vein style / discrete mechanised production fronts and 5.2g/t for man entry stoping.

Open Pit Mines - The pit rim cut-off grade (COG) was determined as part of the Ore Reserve estimation. The pit rim COG accounts for grade control, haulage, milling, administration, along with state and private royalty conditions. This cost profile is equated against the value of the mining block in terms of recovered metal and the expected selling price. The COG is then used to determine whether or not a mining block should be delivered to the treatment plant for processing, stockpiled as low- grade or taken to the waste dump.

On the basis of above process, COGs for the open pit mines range from 0.8g/t (whereby the Mill is local to Resources and Mill recoveries are greater than 90%) to 1.4g/t (regional pits with low Mill recoveries).

Stockpile COG – A marginal grade was determined for each stockpile inventory to ensure it was economically viable. The COG accounts for haulage, milling, administration, along with state and private royalty conditions. Each pile honoured its Mill recovery percentage.

Mining factors or

assumptions The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).

The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.

The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (e.g. pit slopes, stope sizes, etc.), grade control and pre-production drilling.

The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).

The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. All Ore Reserve inventories are based upon detailed 3-dimensional designs to ensure practical mining conditions are met. Additionally, all Ore Reserve inventories are above the mine specific COG(s) as well as containing only Measured and Indicated material. Depending upon the mining method – modifying factors are used to address hydrological, geotechnical, minimum width and blasting conditions. Open Pit Methodology Following consideration of the various modifying factors the following rules were applied to the reserve estimation process for the conversion of measured and indicated resource to reserve for suitable evaluation.

The mining shape in the reserve estimation is generated by a wireframe (geology interpretation of the ore zone) which overlays the block model. Where the wire frame cuts the primary block, sub blocks fill out the remaining space to the wire frame boundary (effectively the mining shape). It is reasonable to assume that the mining method can selectively mine to the wire frame boundary with the additional dilution provision stated below.

Ore Reserves are based on Pit shape designs – with appropriate modifications to the original Whittle Shell outlines to ensure compliance with practical mining parameters.

Geotechnical parameters aligned to the Open Pit Ore Reserves are either based on observed existing pit shape specifics or domain specific expectations / assumptions. Various geotechnical reports and retrospective reconciliations were considered in the design parameters. A majority of the open pits have a final design wall angle of 39-46 degrees, which is seen as conservative.

Dilution of the ore through the mining process has been accounted for within the Ore Reserve quoted inventory. Various dilution ratios are used to represent the style of mineralisation. Where continuous, consistent ore boundaries and grade represent the mineralised system the following factors are applied: oxide 15%, transitional 17% and fresh 19%. In circumstances where the orebody is less homogenous above the COG then the following dilution factors are applied in order to model correctly the inherent variability of extracting discrete sections of the pit floor: oxide 17%, transitional 19% and fresh 21%. To ensure clarity, the following percentages are additional ore mined in relation to excavating the wire frame boundary as identified in point 1 above, albeit at a grade of 0.0 g/t. The amount of dilution is considered appropriate based on orebody geometry, historical mining performance and the size of mining equipment to be used to extract ore.

Expected mining recovery of the ore has been set at 93%.

Minimum mining widths have been accounted for in the designs, with the utilisation of 40t or 90t trucking parameters depending upon the size of the pit excavation.

No specific ground support requirements are needed outside of suitable pit slope design criteria based on specific geotechnical domains.

Mining sequence is included in the mine scheduling process for determining the economic evaluation and takes into account available operating time and mining equipment size and performance.

No Inferred material is included within the open pit statement, though in various pit shapes inferred material is present. In these situations this inferred material is classified as waste.





Underground Methodology All Underground Reserves are based on 3D design strings and polygon derived stope shapes following the Measured and Indicated Resource (in areas above the COG). A complete mine schedule is then derived from this design to create a LOM plan and financial analysis.

Mining methodology is based on previous mining experience. All mining systems within the Reserve statement are standardized, mechanized Western Australian methods.

In large disseminated orebodies sub level caving, sub level open stoping or single level bench stoping production methodologies are used.

In narrow vein laminated quartz hosted domains a conservative narrow bench style mining method is used.

In narrow flat dipping deposits, a Flat Long Hole process is adopted (with fillets in the footwall for rill angle) and or jumbo stoping.

Stope shape parameters have been based on historical data (where possible) or expected stable hydraulic radius dimensions.

Stope inventories have been determined by cutting the geological wireframe at above the area specific COG and applying mining dilution and ore loss factors. The ore loss ratio accounts for pillar locations between the stopes (not operational ore loss) whilst dilution allows for conversion of the geological wireframe into a minable shape (Planned dilution) as well as hangingwall relaxation and blasting overbreak (unplanned dilution).

Depending upon the style of mineralisation, sub level interval, blasthole diameters used and if secondary support is installed, total dilution ranges from 15 to 35%.

Minimum mining widths have been applied in the various mining methods. The only production style relevant to this constraint is 'narrow stoping' – where the minimum width is set at 1.5m in a 17.0m sub level interval.

Mining operational recovery for the underground mines is set at 100% due to the use of remote loading units as well as paste filling activities. Mining recovery is not inclusive of pillar loss – insitu mineralised material between adjacent stope panels.

Stope shape dimensions vary between the various methods. Default hydraulic radii are applied to each method and are derived either from historical production or geotechnical reports / recommendations. Where no data or exposure is available conservative HR values are used based on the contact domain type.

Mining sequence is included in the mine scheduling process for determining the economic evaluation and takes into account available operating time and mining equipment size and performance.

Metallurgical factors or

assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.

Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.

The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.

Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.

The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.

For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? BHO A long history of processing through several CIL processing existing facilities demonstrates the appropriateness of the process to the styles of mineralisation considered.

No deleterious elements are considered, the long history of processing has shown this to be not a material concern. CGO CGO has an existing conventional CIL processing plant.

The plant has a nameplate capacity of 1.4Mtpa though this can be varied between 1.2- 1.6Mtpa pending rosters and material type.

Gold extraction is achieved using two staged crushing, ball milling with gravity concentration and Carbon in Leach.

Despite CGO having a newly commissioned processing plant (2012/13 and subsequently restarted in 2018) a high portion of the Reserve mill feed have extensive data when processed at other plants in the past 2-3 decades. This long history of processing demonstrates the appropriateness of the process to the styles of mineralisation considered.

No deleterious elements are considered, as a long history of processing has shown this to be not a material concern.

For the Reserve, Plant recoveries of 80-93% have been utilised.







FGO FGO has an existing conventional CIL processing plant – which has been operational in various periods since the late 1980's. The plant has a nameplate capacity of 1.0Mtpa though this can be varied between 0.8-1.2Mtpa pending rosters and material type.

An extensive database of historical CIL recoveries as well as detailed metallurgical test work is available for the various deposits, and these have been incorporated into the COG analysis and financial models.

For the Reserve, Plant recoveries of 93-95% have been utilised. HGO Gold extraction is achieved using staged crushing, ball milling with gravity concentration and Carbon in Leach. The Higginsville plant has operated since 2008.

Treatment of ore is via conventional gravity recovery / intensive cyanidation and CIL is applied as industry standard technology.

Additional test-work is instigated where notable changes to geology and mineralogy are identified. Small scale batch leach tests on primary Louis ore have indicated lower recoveries (80%) associated with finer gold and sulphide mineralisation.

There have been no major examples of deleterious elements affecting gold extraction levels or bullion quality. Some minor variations in sulphide mineralogy have had short-term impacts on reagent consumptions.

No bulk sample testing is required whilst geology/mineralogy is consistent based on treatment plant performance. MGO MGO has an existing conventional CIL processing plant – which has been operational in various periods since the late 1980's.

The plant has a nameplate capacity of 1.6Mtpa though this can be varied between 1.2- 1.8Mtpa pending rosters and material type.

Gold extraction is achieved using single stage crushing, SAG & ball milling with gravity concentration and Carbon in Leach.

A long history of processing through the existing facility demonstrates the appropriateness of the process to the styles of mineralisation considered.

No deleterious elements are considered, as a long history of processing has shown this to be not a material concern.

For the Reserve, Plant recoveries of 85-92% have been utilised.

Environmental The status of studies of potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. Details of waste rock characterisation and the consideration of potential sites, status of design options considered and, where applicable, the status of approvals for process residue storage and waste dumps should be reported. BHO BHO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses – though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment. CGO CGO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses – though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment. FGO FGO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses – though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment. HGO CGO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses – though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment. MGO MGO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses – though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment.

Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided or accessed. BHO BHO is currently active and have substantial infrastructure in place including a large amount of underground infrastructure, major electrical, ventilation and pumping networks.

Airstrip facilities are available at the local Kambalda airstrip. CGO CGO has an operating plant and tailings storage facility, along with extensive mechanical and electrical maintenance facilities.

The site also includes existing administration buildings as well as a 250-man accommodation camp facility.

Power is provided by onsite diesel generation, with potable water sourced from nearby bore water (post treatment).

Communications and roadways are existing.

Airstrip facilities are available at the local Cue airstrip (20km). FGO FGO has an operating plant and tailings storage facility, along with extensive mechanical and electrical maintenance facilities.

The site also includes existing administration buildings as well as a 200-man accommodation camp facility.

Power is provided by onsite diesel generation, with potable water sourced from nearby bore water (post treatment).

Communications and roadways are existing.

Airstrip facilities are available on site. HGO HGO is currently active and have substantial infrastructure in place including a large amount of underground infrastructure, major electrical, ventilation and pumping networks. The main Higginsville location has an operating CIL plant a fully equipped laboratory, extensive workshop, administration facilities and a 350 person single person quarters nearby.

Infrastructure required for open production is also in place.

Airstrip facilities are available at the local Kambalda airstrip. MGO MGO has an operating plant and tailings storage facility, along with extensive mechanical and electrical maintenance facilities.

The site also includes existing administration buildings as well as a 300-man accommodation camp facility.

Power is provided by onsite diesel generation, with potable water sourced from nearby bore water (post treatment).

Communications and roadways are existing.

Airstrip facilities are available at the local Meekatharra airstrip (30km).

Costs The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.

The methodology used to estimate operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.

The source of exchange rates used in the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.

The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. BHO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate. CGO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For Open Pits where no current mining cost profiles are available for a forecasted Reserve, a historically 'validated' pit cost matrix is used – with variation allowances for density, fuel price and gear size.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate. FGO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For Open Pits where no current mining cost profiles are available for a forecasted Reserve, a historically 'validated' pit cost matrix is used – with variation allowances for density, fuel price and gear size.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate. HGO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For Open Pits where no current mining cost profiles are available for a forecasted Reserve, a historically 'validated' pit cost matrix is used – with variation allowances for density, fuel price and gear size.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate. MGO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For Open Pits where no current mining cost profiles are available for a forecasted Reserve, a historically 'validated' pit cost matrix is used – with variation allowances for density, fuel price and gear size.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate.

Revenue factors The derivation of, or assumptions made regarding revenue factors including head grade, metal or commodity price(s) exchange rates, transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc.

The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co-products. Mine Revenue, COGs, open pit optimisation and royalty costs are based on the long-term forecast of A$3,000/oz.

No allowance is made for silver by-products.

Market assessment The demand, supply and stock situation for the particular commodity, consumption trends and factors likely to affect supply and demand into the future.

A customer and competitor analysis along with the identification of likely market windows for the product.

Price and volume forecasts and the basis for these forecasts.

For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Detailed economic studies of the gold market and future price estimates are considered by Westgold and applied in the estimation of revenue, cut-off grade analysis and future mine planning decisions.

There remains strong demand and no apparent risk to the long-term demand for the gold.

Economic The inputs to the economic analysis to produce the net present value (NPV) in the study, the source and confidence of these economic inputs including estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations in the significant assumptions and inputs. Each separate mine (open pit, underground or stockpile) has been assessed on a standard operating cash generating model. Capital costs have been included thereafter to determine an economic outcome.

Subsequently each Operating centre (MGO, CGO and FGP) has had a Discounted Cash Flow model constructed to further demonstrate the Reserve has a positive economic outcome.

A discount rate of 8% is allied in DCF modelling.

No escalation of costs and gold price is included.

Sensitivity analysis of key financial and physical parameters is applied to future development projects.

Social The status of agreements with key stakeholders and matters leading to social licence to operate. BHO BHO is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation. CGO CGO is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation.

As new open pits or underground operations develop the site will require separate environmental approvals from the different regulating bodies.

Where required, the operation has a Native Title and Pastoral Agreement. FGO FGP is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation.

As new open pits or underground operations develop the site will require separate environmental approvals from the different regulating bodies.

Where required, the operation has a Native Title and Pastoral Agreement. HGO HGO is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation.

As new open pits or underground operations develop the site will require separate environmental approvals from the different regulating bodies. MGO MGO is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation.

As new open pits or underground operations develop the site will require separate environmental approvals from the different regulating bodies.

Where required, the operation has a Native Title and Pastoral Agreement.

Other To the extent relevant, the impact of the following on the project and/or on the estimation and classification of the Ore Reserves:

Any identified material naturally occurring risks.

The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements.

The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. BHO is an active mining project.

CGO is an active mining project.

FGO is an active mining project.

HGO is an active mining project.

MGO is an active mining project.

Classification The basis for the classification of the Ore Reserves into varying confidence categories.

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.

The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any). The basis for classification of the Resource into different categories is made in accordance with the recommendations of the JORC Code 2012. Measured Resources have a high level of confidence and are generally defined in three dimensions with accurately defined or normally mineralised developed exposure. Indicated resources have a slightly lower level of confidence but contain substantial drilling and are in most instances capitally developed or well defined from a mining perspective. Inferred resources always contain significant geological evidence of existence and are drilled, but not to the same density. There is no classification of any resource that isn't drilled or defined by substantial physical sampling works.

Some Measured Resources have been classified as Proven and some are defined as Probable Reserves based on internal judgement of the mining, geotechnical, processing and or cost profile estimates.

No Indicated Resource material has been converted into Proven Reserve.

The resultant Reserve classification appropriately reflects the view of the Competent Person.

Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Ore Reserve estimates. Reserves inventories and the use of appropriate modifying factors are reviewed internally on an annual basis.

Additionally, mine design and cost profiles are regularly reviewed by WGX operational quarterly reviews.

Financial auditing processes, Dataroom reviews for asset sales / purchases and stockbroker analysis regularly 'truth test' the assumptions made on Reserve designs and assumptions.