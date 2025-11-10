Western Financial Group Wins Big as One of Canada's Top Insurance Employers for 2025

National Recognition Highlights Western's Culture of Care, Inclusion, and Community Impact

HIGH RIVER, AB, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group is proud to be named one of Canada's Top Insurance Employers for 2025, a prestigious honour awarded by Insurance Business Canada. This recognition celebrates Western's commitment to building a workplace where people thrive, supported by strong values, inclusive practices, and a deep connection to community.

Western Financial Group: Best Insurance Employer (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people who make Western what it is. We've built a culture that values inclusion, celebrates excellence, and puts community and customers at the heart of everything we do," said Western Financial Group CEO, Grant Ostir. "I'm proud of our team and honoured to see their passion and commitment recognized nationally."

The award is based on direct employee feedback, and Western stood out with 119 responses and an impressive average satisfaction score of 4.38/5, reflecting the strength of our culture and the pride our team takes in being part of Western.

Our people-first approach is embedded in everything we do, from our comprehensive benefits and growth opportunities to our daily integration of the Western Communities Foundation, which drives meaningful impact across the communities where we live, work, and play. We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) not just as a value, but as a way of working.

In addition to this honour, Western Financial Group is a 2025 Excellence Awardee in the following Insurance Business Canada Award categories:

The Burns & Wilcox Award for Big Brokerage of the Year (100 Staff or More)

The CNA Canada Award for Excellence in Philanthropy & Community Service

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Outstanding Customer Experience Award

The PAL Insurance Brokers Award for Young Achiever of the Year – Morgan Mackenzie, SVP, Central Customer Growth and Enablement

Western Financial Group remains dedicated to creating a workplace where every team member feels empowered, supported, and inspired to grow.

About Western Financial Group

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do--it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]