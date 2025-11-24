Western Communities Foundation Announces 2025 AMM Infrastructure Grant Recipients

Dedicated to Safety and Connection, We Are Strengthening Manitoba Communities One Project at a Time

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group Communities Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) Infrastructure Grant Program, reaffirming its commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces that strengthen communities across Manitoba.

Launched in partnership with the AMM, this program provides $5,000 grants to municipalities and registered charities to enhance, upgrade, or build vital community infrastructure. Each project funded through this initiative supports sustainability, accessibility, health and safety, and fosters meaningful community connection.

"Our infrastructure grants are about more than bricks and mortar, they're about building places where people can come together, feel safe, and thrive," said Michelle Mak, Western Communities Foundation Director. "We're proud to partner with AMM to ensure communities across Manitoba have the resources they need to grow stronger."

Since the establishment of the Community Infrastructure Grant, the Foundation has invested over $2.5 million to support more than 490 community projects nationwide, including inclusive parks, emergency facilities, and cultural spaces. These investments reflect Western's belief that giving back is not just a business strategy, it's a guiding principle that shapes every decision we make.

"We're proud that Western has a more than 45-year partnership with AMM and its member municipalities across the province," said Drew Woytko, Director, Business Development, Western Financial Group. "This special grant, exclusive to AMM members, recognizes the essential role municipalities play in community development, not just in Manitoba, but across the country."

Congratulations to the 2025 AMM Infrastructure Grant Recipients:

Emergency Preparedness Project | Town of Gillam

Expands shelter capacity for Gillam and nearby communities, enabling rapid setup within hours to ensure safety during chemical spills, wildfires, or power outages.

Upgrades arena to serve as an accessible disaster hub and safe space for residents and nearby Indigenous communities during emergencies and events. Backup Power Supply – Rural Municipality of Woodlands

Completes electrical upgrades to keep essential services and disaster response operational during prolonged outages, boosting community resilience.

Transforms the Agri-Rec Centre kitchen into a commercial-grade facility for events, food programs, and emergency response, fostering entrepreneurship and community resilience.

Installs bilingual communication boards in playgrounds to promote inclusion and accessibility for all residents.

Replaces aging well to ensure reliable water supply for firefighting, improving emergency readiness and safeguarding lives and property.

Western Financial Group will present the grant recipients with cheque presentations at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Fall Trade Show in Winnipeg on November 25. This in-person celebration underscores our commitment to building strong relationships and supporting communities where our employees live, play and work.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

