Western Communities Foundation Powers Local Progress with 34 Infrastructure Grants

$170,000 in funding will transform community spaces and strengthen connections across Canada.

HIGH RIVER, AB, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, is proud to announce the 34 recipients of its 2025 Community Infrastructure Grants. These grants, each valued at $5,000, support projects that strengthen and enhance the communities where Western team members live, work, and play.

"At Western Financial Group, we believe in building safer, stronger communities, and this philosophy is baked into every aspect of our business," said Grant Ostir, Western Financial Group CEO and Communities Foundation President. "Strong communities build strong futures. Congratulations to all of this year's recipients, your work inspires us every day."

For more than 20 years, the Community Infrastructure Grant program has funded projects that improve local facilities, create safer spaces, and foster stronger connections within communities. Eligible projects include initiatives that enhance sustainability, accessibility, health and safety, climate adaptation, and social connection. Each year, Canadian municipalities, registered charities, and qualified donees are invited to apply for funding to support publicly owned infrastructure projects that make communities safer, greener, and more inclusive.

Since 2004, WCF has awarded over $2.4 million in grants, supporting more than 490 projects across Canada. This year's investment of $170,000 continues that legacy of impact.

"The Community Infrastructure Grant program is about giving back and creating lasting impact in the communities we serve," said Michelle Mak, Western Communities Foundation Director. "We are thrilled to support these 34 projects and look forward to seeing the positive changes they bring."

We are proud to celebrate the outstanding organizations and initiatives selected for this year's Community Infrastructure Grants. This year's grant recipients include:

Expansion of Horticultural Program with a Greenhouse

The Bethany Care Foundation | Calgary, Alberta

Similkimeen Live Fire Department Training Site

Town of Princeton | Princeton, British Columbia

Oak Bank Elementary School Playground Improvement Project

Sunrise Education Foundation | Beausejour, Manitoba

Fresh Food Diversion Program

East End United Regional Ministry | Toronto, Ontario

East End United Regional Ministry | Toronto, Ontario MacDowall Recreation Centre Safe, Accessible & Resilient Upgrades

MacDowall and District Recreation Foundation | MacDowall, Saskatchewan

MacDowall and District Recreation Foundation | MacDowall, Saskatchewan Circle of Care - Bridge to Adulthood

Atlantic Wellness Community Center | Moncton, New Brunswick

Special thanks to our national sponsors, Wawanesa Insurance and SGI Canada for co-sponsoring several impactful projects. Their continued support amplifies our ability to invest in community wellbeing.

Projects Co-Sponsored by Wawanesa Insurance

Bleacher Improvements

High River Agricultural Society | High River, Alberta

High River Agricultural Society | High River, Alberta Playground Expansion Initiative

Fajer Winnipeg Educational Institute | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Fajer Winnipeg Educational Institute | Winnipeg, Manitoba Kinsmen Pool Locker Upgrades

Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation | Pembroke, Ontario

Projects Co-Sponsored by SGI Canada

Classroom of Resolve

I Have Resolve Foundation | Georgetown, Ontario

I Have Resolve Foundation | Georgetown, Ontario St. Mary's Elementary Playground Project

Lloydminster Roman Catholic Separate School Division #89 | Lloydminster, Alberta

Lloydminster Roman Catholic Separate School Division #89 | Lloydminster, Alberta Playground Resurfacing at Olympic Heights School

Olympic Heights School Parents Association | Calgary, Alberta

For the full list of 2025 grant recipients, please visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/WCF-Boosts-Community-Resilience-With-S170-000-in-Infrastructure-Grants.

About Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

