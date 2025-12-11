Western Financial Group Marks Huestis Integration with Grand Opening in Saint John and $15,000 Donation to IWK Health

The event brought together Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon, local business leaders, Western Financial and Communities Foundation leaders, and team members from across the region to honour the legacy of Huestis and the shared values that unite both organizations.

"We're honoured to celebrate this moment with our team and community partners," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. "Our goal is simple: to make insurance easier, more caring, and more accessible for Canadians. We're proud to carry forward the Huestis legacy with the same values: loyalty, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the communities we serve."

"This is more than a business transition, it's a celebration of shared purpose," said David Huestis, Founder of Huestis Insurance Group. "Western and Huestis have always prioritized doing what's right for our customers, our communities, and our people. Today's launch reflects our mutual commitment to service excellence, local relationships, and giving back."

As part of the celebration, the Western Communities Foundation announced a $15,000 donation to IWK Health Centre, the largest pediatric hospital in the Maritimes and a leading trauma centre for women, children, and families. This contribution reflects Western's deep commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Western's charitable arm, the Western Communities Foundation, has donated over $9 million to Canadian communities since its inception. In 2024 alone, the Foundation supported 160+ organizations, funded 37 infrastructure projects, and invested in Indigenous-led initiatives, reflecting Western's enduring commitment to building safe, inclusive spaces.

"Giving back is not just part of our culture, it's who we are," added Ostir. "Whether it's through bursaries for youth, disaster relief, or grassroots fundraising, we believe in showing up for our communities in meaningful ways."

As Western continues to grow across the Maritimes, the company remains focused on delivering personalized insurance advice, empowering its people, and fostering strong partnerships rooted in trust and care. Customers can expect the same trusted team and the same exceptional service they've always known, now with access to a broader range of insurance products and solutions through Western's national network.

About Western Financial Group

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do--it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

About Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]