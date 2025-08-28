Western Financial Group Update on 2025 Compass Strategy

Canada's insurance broker sees surge in customer satisfaction, as Journey-Based Teams changed the culture on how we prioritize and work together as a team for the customer.

HIGH RIVER, AB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group's CEO, Grant Ostir, and his leadership team have implemented a bold transformation strategy through Journey-Based Teams (JBTs), and their revamp is delivering results. The company's five-year plan to double its customer base is off to a strong start, with major gains in customer growth, retention, operational efficiencies while maintaining strong employee engagement.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished year to date," said Ostir. "Our people are energized, our customers are responding, and we are just getting started!"

Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

Since launching the strategy, Western introduced cross-functional JBTs to better align with how Canadians want to access insurance, offering customer choice on their terms, whether online, in-branch, or through outbound services. "The composition of these teams is key to our success, individuals from all areas of the company working toward the same goals, being accountable to the team's overall success and making the journey-based team a priority," said Ostir. "From business intelligence, digital marketing, and people and culture professionals all come together and team up with our sales and customer care experts. Each brings unique insights and skills, driving agility, sparking innovation, and keeping our focus where it belongs: on the customer."

The company will create additional strategic teams over the course of the year. Western's customer-first approach is resonating: Customer satisfaction has risen to 94%, third party feedback tools are illustrating measured success with positive, meaningful customer reviews and engagement, while the company's Net Promoter Score remains in the top 75th percentile for the insurance industry.

This surge in customer satisfaction is backed by real investment; Western continues to expand its client care teams to better serve Canadians, ensuring responsiveness on the customer's terms. These enhancements reflect our commitment to being there when and where we are needed.

This transformation is not just structural, it reflects a deeper cultural shift underway at Western. The change is being fueled by a shared commitment to strategic execution, operational discipline, and a culture of accountability. These imperatives are shaping how teams collaborate, make decisions, and deliver value. By embedding these principles into the fabric of daily operations, Western is creating a more agile, responsive organization, one that is not only meeting customer expectations but exceeding them.

"We will continue to challenge ourselves every day, refining our execution and implementing three additional journey-based teams with priorities and objectives that allow us to be future ready. Our Compass strategy will always remain on," said Ostir. "It is part of who we are. Now and into 2026."

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do—it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]