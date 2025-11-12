Western Communities Foundation Launches National "Grant a Wish" Holiday Toy Drive

Bringing Joy and Safety to Children Across Canada this Holiday Season, One Toy at a Time

HIGH RIVER, AB, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Communities Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever National "Grant a Wish" Holiday Toy Drive, running from November 12 to December 15, 2025. This heartwarming initiative aims to collect 2,000 new, unwrapped toys to brighten the holidays for local children in need across Canada.

"At Western, care and compassion are at the heart of everything we do," said Western Financial Group Chief Operating Officer and Western Communities Foundation Chair Nancy Green-Bolton. "This toy drive is more than a seasonal campaign, it's a reflection of our commitment to being there in moments that matter. Every toy collected lifts the spirit of a child and provides relief to families who need it most."

Select Western Financial Group branches nationwide will serve as collection points, equipped with a drop box for new toys suitable for children of all ages. Participating branches are partnering with a local charity to ensure donations meet the specific needs of their community. Canadians are encouraged to contact their nearest branch to learn more, find out which charity is being supported and what types of toys are most needed.

"This initiative unites our communities under one spirit of giving," said Michelle Mak, Director of Western Communities Foundation. "We're proud to support families during the festive season and help children experience the magic of the holidays. Just as importantly, we're committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces, both through our branches and our community efforts, where children and families feel supported and cared for."

Whether it's a doll, a book, or a building set, every donation makes a difference. Join us in granting wishes and spreading joy this holiday season. Learn more and find participating locations here: https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/toydrive.

About Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

