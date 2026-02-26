Western Financial Group Teams Up with Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Three-Year Partnership

Driven by Team Spirit: Building Community and Celebrating Canadian Tradition

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group is proud to announce a multi‑year partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, one of the Canadian Football League's most celebrated franchises and a cornerstone of Manitoba communities for generations.

Powered by shared values of teamwork, resilience, and community pride, this partnership brings together two long-standing organizations committed to showing up, pitching in, and making a difference where Canadians live, work and play.

With the loudest fans behind us, this partnership is truly For the W: Winnipeg and Western.

As part of the agreement, Western Financial Group will be featured prominently on the Blue Bombers' home and away jerseys, along with a series of fan engagement and community‑focused initiatives. More than visibility, the partnership represents a shared belief in building meaningful connections -- on the field, in the stands, and across the communities, proudly supporting professional and amateur football in Manitoba.

"The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are more than a football team -- they are part of the fabric of Manitoba communities," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. "At Western, we believe in standing beside the people and organizations that bring communities together. This partnership reflects our commitment to teamwork and doing the right thing for the communities we call home."

"Western Financial Group has built their reputation on showing up for communities and caring for customers across the country, and that's exactly what we do here every single gameday," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "This partnership will create real benefits for our fans and for the communities across Manitoba every single game day and throughout the year."

In 2025, Western Financial Group announced a partnership with the Calgary Stampeders, marking the beginning of a broader strategy to align with iconic Canadian sports organizations that reflect Western's values of community, safety, and tradition. The partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers builds on that momentum, reinforcing Western's role as a trusted insurance brokerage committed to protecting what matters most to Canadians.

"Insurance is about more than protection," added Ostir. "It's about people, community, and being there through every season. Partnering with organizations like the Blue Bombers allows us to celebrate the traditions that unite us and to continue giving back to the communities we proudly serve."

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 180 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do--it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities. Visit westernfinancialgroup.ca for more information.

About Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Founded in 1930, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a professional Canadian football team competing in the West Division of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Playing their home games at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Blue Bombers are one of the CFL's most iconic franchises, with 12 Grey Cup championships, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021. Rooted in community and driven by a passionate fan base, the organization is committed to building a stronger Manitoba through football, youth programming, and meaningful community partnerships. For more information, visit bluebombers.com.

