Western Financial Group Honoured as a Top Alberta Employer for the 10th Consecutive Year

Canada's top insurance broker earns a spot on Alberta's Top Employers list for 2026

HIGH RIVER, AB, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group (Western) is proud to announce that we have been recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2026, marking our 10th consecutive year on this prestigious list. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, supporting work-life balance, and caring deeply for our people, customers, and the communities where we live and work.

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation highlights organizations that lead their industries in offering outstanding places to work.

"Being named a Top Alberta Employer for the tenth year in a row is a testament to the strength of our culture and the dedication of our teams," said Grant Ostir, Chief Executive Officer at Western Financial Group. "We're focused on creating an environment where our people can thrive, professionally and personally, because when our people succeed, our customers and communities benefit too."

Western was also recently recognized on Forbes' Canada Best Employers 2026 list, reinforcing our reputation as a top workplace nationwide.

"Our people-first philosophy is at the heart of everything we do," said Abby Thorsell, Senior Vice President, People and Culture. "From flexible work options and generous benefits to our commitment to building a culture grounded in inclusion and purpose, we strive to make Western a place where people feel valued and supported. This recognition reflects the incredible culture our teams have built together."

What Makes Western Stand Out

14 Wellness Days for mental health and family needs, time that is encouraged to be used.

for mental health and family needs, time that is encouraged to be used. $2,500 annual coverage for mental health professionals, plus a flexible spending account.

for mental health professionals, plus a flexible spending account. Equal parental leave top-ups for maternal, paternal, and adoption leave, plus $5,000 fertility treatment coverage .

for maternal, paternal, and adoption leave, plus . Seven employee resource groups , including one focused on employee wellbeing – advancing inclusion, belonging, and connection.

, including one focused on employee wellbeing – advancing inclusion, belonging, and connection. 75% of managers are women, reflecting our commitment to leadership diversity.

Community Impact

Western's strong ties to local communities remain a cornerstone of our identity. Through the Western Communities Foundation, we have:

Granted over $9 million to communities across Canada.

to communities across Canada. Contributed over 1,500 volunteer hours and supported 1600+ charities nationwide.

and supported nationwide. Funded bursaries for high school students and provided donations for playgrounds, hockey arenas, and local charities.

Founded in 1905 in High River, Alberta, Western continues to stand out as a workplace dedicated to fostering a positive environment for approximately 2,500 employees across Canada.

For more information about Western Financial Group, visit www.westernfinancialgroup.ca.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is an award-winning, diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 180 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do--it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group