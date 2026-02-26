Turning Insurance Quotes into Hope For Kids: Western Communities Foundation Marks 25 Years of Community Impact

To mark 25 years of community support, Western Communities Foundation, the non-profit arm of Western Financial Group is launching Quote for Hope, an exciting fundraising campaign donating $10 to local children's hospital foundations across Canada for every eligible home or commercial insurance quote.

HIGH RIVER, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Western Communities Foundation (WCF) is launching Quote for Hope on March 1, a national campaign that transforms everyday insurance quotes into meaningful support for children in local communities, while celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of community impact.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we wanted to find a partner that our employees and customers could really get behind, with an impactful, national scope," said Michelle Mak, Western Communities Foundation Director. "Children's Hospital Foundations are helping to provide essential care, research, and resources for children and families across the country. This campaign reflects exactly why our foundation exists: to bring people together to create meaningful impact."

Through partnerships with trusted children's hospital foundations, including BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, SickKids Foundation, CHEO Foundation, Children's Health Foundation (London), MacKids Children's Hospital, Enfant Soleil, IWK Foundation, and Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation, 100% of donations stay local, helping kids in communities across the country access the best care and treatment possible.

Each participating children's hospital foundation supports care, treatment, equipment, and family-centred spaces that help improve health outcomes for kids in their regions. By emphasizing a local approach, Quote for Hope connects Canadians directly to the hospitals and families in their own communities.

"Western Communities Foundation's Quote for Hope campaign is a powerful example of how everyday actions can help kids access the best care and treatment possible," said Adam Starkman, President & CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "With 100% of donations directed to local hospital foundations, the campaign supports children and families in the communities where funds are raised -- a meaningful way to mark Western Communities Foundation's 25 years of community impact."

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation has invested millions into Canadian communities, supporting causes that reflect the values of Western Financial Group's customers, employees, and broker partners. The launch of Quote for Hope during WCF's 25th anniversary year underscores the Foundation's long-standing commitment to helping communities thrive, especially when families need it most.

"For 25 years, the Western Communities Foundation has focused on making a real difference in the communities we serve," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and President of the Western Communities Foundation. "Quote for Hope brings that legacy to life by making it easy for Canadians to support kids and their families in times that matter most. When local families feel safe and cared for, our communities and local businesses thrive. It's community impact, made accessible."

How It Works

Between March 1 and May 31, 2026 request a home, condo, renter's, seasonal property or commercial insurance quote at QuoteForHope.ca

request a For every eligible new customer quote , $10 is donated by the Western Communities Foundation

, by the Western Communities Foundation Up to $50,000 will be donated to local children's hospital foundations in Canada

will be donated to in Canada To learn more or request a quote, visit QuoteForHope.ca.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of children's hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional organizations and supporters. CCHF represents 13 of Canada's children's hospital foundations to ensure that all children have access to the very best care from coast to coast to coast.

