Western Financial Group Partners with Baking Association of Canada to Sweeten Employee Benefits and Commercial Insurance

Canada's leading insurance broker expands support for the baking industry with tailored insurance solutions

HIGH RIVER, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group, one of Canada's top insurance brokers, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Baking Association of Canada (BAC) -- naming Western as the preferred provider of commercial insurance and employee benefits for BAC's network of over 500 baking businesses and affiliated members nationwide.

"Canada's baking sector is essential to our communities and our economy," said Drew Woytko, Director of Business Development at Western Financial Group. "Through this partnership, we're helping entrepreneurs, family-owned baking businesses, and manufacturers safeguard their businesses -- while supporting the people who make them run."

According to a 2025 national labour market report from Food Processing Skills Canada, the sector is expected to require over 19,000 new workers by 2030 due to retirements, and 97% of bakery businesses are classified as small- to medium-sized enterprises. This collaboration enhances access to industry-specific insurance solutions, designed to help baking businesses of all sizes manage operational risks, attract top talent, and control rising benefit costs.

"Our members constantly face challenges balancing talent retention, ingredient costs, and business risk," added Martin Barnett, Executive Director of the Baking Association of Canada. "This partnership ensures that bakeries from coast to coast can access comprehensive insurance programs tailored for their world."

The new BAC program will feature flexible commercial coverage, group benefits, and customizable protection for retail, wholesale, and manufacturing bakeries. This initiative forms part of Western's Compass growth strategy for 2026, emphasizing service excellence and sector-specific innovation in Canadian food and hospitality industries.

For more information about the partnership or to explore available baking industry programs, visit Western Financial Group | Business Insurance for Bakeries.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,600 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do--it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

About The Baking Association of Canada

For decades, the Baking Association of Canada (BAC) has been the driving force behind the nation's fast evolving baking sector.

We unite bakeries, millers, suppliers, innovators, and emerging talent across Canada's entire value chain.

Powered by four strategic pillars--Advocacy & Policy, Education & Training, Community & Collaboration, and Innovation & Growth--the BAC accelerates industry competitiveness. We champion a skilled workforce, influence national policy, and strengthen the ecosystem that fuels Canada's $8 billion baking economy.

If you're seeking market intelligence, professional development, or new growth opportunities, Baking.ca is your launch point into a connected, future focused community shaping the next era of Canadian baking.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact Nichola Petts, PR Manager, [email protected]