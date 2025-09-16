Western Financial Group Renews Commitment to Cranbrook's Recreation Center

The Five-Year Agreement with Western Financial Place Reinforces Western Financial Group's Commitment to Community Support and Engagement

HIGH RIVER, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group is proud to announce the renewal of its naming rights agreement with the City of Cranbrook for Western Financial Place. This five-year agreement continues a partnership that began in 2012, reinforcing Western Financial Group's commitment to the Cranbrook community and the surrounding Kootenay region.

Western Financial Group representatives joined City of Cranbrook councillors Lynnette Wray, Ron Popoff and Wayne Stetski, and other city officials to mark the celebration and partnership. (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

"We're incredibly grateful to Western Financial Group for their continued support and commitment to Cranbrook. Western Financial Place is not just a building, it's where people come together," said Cranbrook Mayor, Wayne Price. "This renewed partnership ensures that our residents and visitors will continue to enjoy great events and experiences right here in Cranbrook. On behalf of Council and the community, I want to thank Western Financial Group for helping us keep this venue such an important hub for the region."

Western Financial Place is the largest sports and entertainment venue in the Kootenays. Since its opening in 2000, the facility has become a central hub for high-profile concerts, sports events, and community gatherings. The arena boasts a track, and wave pool, racquetball and squash courts, in addition to an ice rink that serves as the home of the Cranbrook Bucks Hockey Club of the BCHL.

"At Western, we believe in building safe places within our communities and safeguarding what matters most to our people and our customers," said Western Financial Group CEO, Grant Ostir. "This continued partnership reflects our dedication to fostering secure and welcoming environments for everyone."

Western Financial Group's renewed commitment underscores its dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting local initiatives. The company looks forward to many more years of successful partnership with the City of Cranbrook and the residents of the Kootenays.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do—it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

Media Contact: Nichola Petts, PR Manager, [email protected]