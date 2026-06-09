Western Financial Group Earns Back-to-Back Canadian Business Excellence Recognition

Second consecutive recognition highlights Western's continued focus on customer experience, employee engagement and innovation

HIGH RIVER, AB, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group is proud to announce it has once again been named a recipient of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, presented by Excellence Canada. This marks Western's second consecutive year receiving the national recognition, which celebrates organizations that demonstrate excellence in customer experience, employee engagement and innovation.

CBEA 2026

The 2026 recognition reflects Western's ongoing commitment to serving Canadians through a people-first approach, while continuing to invest in its teams, customer experience and innovation across the business. Excellence Canada noted the strength of Western's strategic and effective approach to enhancing customer satisfaction, engaging employees and cultivating a culture of innovation.

"Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year is a meaningful honour for our organization," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. "It reflects the dedication of our teams across the country and their continued focus on creating positive experiences for our customers, supporting one another and staying focused on the strategic goals that guide our work every day."

This year's recognition is especially significant as it comes during the 10th anniversary of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, presented by Excellence Canada. The milestone celebrates a decade of recognizing organizations across Canada that are setting the standard for performance, resilience and forward-thinking leadership.

The award will be formally presented at the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards Ceremony on September 23, 2026, at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto. According to Excellence Canada, this year's event will bring together leaders from recipient organizations across the country as part of the awards program's anniversary celebration.

For more information, visit westernfinancialgroup.ca.

About Western Financial Group

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

Media Contact: Nichola Petts, PR Manager at [email protected]