Western Communities Foundation National Walk: A National Step Forward for Safer Communities

From coast to coast, Western employees turned over 10,000 kilometres of walking into meaningful community support.

HIGH RIVER, AB, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the non-profit arm of Western Financial Group, is proud to share the impact of its 2026 National Walk for Safe Places. This coast to coast initiative united employees in support of stronger, safer communities across Canada.

This year's walk saw 97% employee participation, with teams stepping up across more than 180 locations nationwide. Together, employees contributed to unlocking over $113,000 in donations through the Foundation, while logging over 10,000 kilometres walked in just one week.

Western Financial Group Team Members in Winnipeg, MB. (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

Held annually, the National Walk for Safe Places is a signature initiative of the Western Communities Foundation and reflects Western Financial Group's commitment to investing in the communities it serves. In 2026, the event also marked a milestone year, celebrating 25 years of community support through WCF.

"Seeing our entire organization come together in support of our communities is something we are incredibly proud of," said Grant Ostir, CEO Western Financial Group and President of Western Communities Foundation. "The National Walk continues to demonstrate the power of our people when we unite behind a shared purpose. This year's results reflect not just participation, but a deep commitment to helping build safer, more resilient communities across Canada."

From British Columbia to Atlantic Canada, employees, families, insurance partners and community members joined local walks, creating a visible and meaningful presence in communities large and small. Participants raised awareness while contributing to WCF's ongoing investments in initiatives that support safety, well-being, and resilience.

"The energy and engagement our teams generated across the country illustrates the passion we have for giving back," said Rod Cunniam, Board Chair of the Western Communities Foundation. "Every step taken contributes to real impact, helping us continue our longstanding commitment to communities across Canada."

See National Walk photos here.

The Western Communities Foundation supports initiatives that create safe places for individuals and families, including community infrastructure, programming, and partnerships with local organizations.

Further steps for support

This year's National Walk also supports the Foundation's broader Safe Places commitment, including the recently launched Emergency Support Fund. Now open, the fund will provide faster, more flexible support to registered Canadian charities facing urgent, unexpected challenges. Canadians are invited to help identify charities in urgent need by nominating eligible organizations through Western Financial Group's official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, using #StepsForSafePlaces.

Nominated charities will be invited to apply for emergency funding, with selected recipients announced and celebrated on June 15, 2026.

Western Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live, work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.8 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact: Nichola Petts, PR Manager, [email protected]