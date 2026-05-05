Western Financial Group and RAIC Launch National Group Benefits Program

New national partnership introduces a tailored group benefits program for member firms, launching ahead of the 2026 RAIC Conference on Architecture in Vancouver.

HIGH RIVER, AB, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group today announced a new national partnership with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) to launch the RAIC Group Benefits Program, designed for RAIC member firms across Canada.

The program introduces a group benefits solution designed for RAIC member firms and architectural practices across Canada, with a focus on affordability, flexibility and administrative simplicity for employers and their teams.

"This partnership represents our shared focus on supporting a national professional community," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. "Architectural firms face unique workforce and cost pressures, and this program is designed to deliver immediate value while providing the predictability and flexibility businesses need to plan for the future, without compromising on coverage or care."

Through the RAIC Group Benefits Program, eligible member firms can access a pooled benefits model designed to support cost-management and reduce exposure to rate volatility over time.

Canadian architectural practices are often small, highly skilled businesses operating in a competitive talent environment. Access to affordable and flexible group benefits is an important factor in supporting workforce wellbeing, talent retention, and long-term business sustainability.

"The RAIC is committed to delivering meaningful value to our members, and this supports that objective," said Mike Brennan, CEO of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada. "Informed by feedback from our community and recent survey insights, Western Financial Group demonstrated a strong understanding of our membership and a commitment to partnership. This program provides architectural practices with access to benefits designed to support employee wellbeing and financial sustainability."

The partnership reflects collaboration between Western and RAIC leadership to develop a program aligned with the needs of architectural practices and member firms.

Western Financial Group representatives will be in attendance at the RAIC Conference on Architecture, taking place May 5-8, 2026 in Vancouver, BC.

About Western Financial Group

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.8 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

About the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC)

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada is a not-for-profit national organization that has represented architects and architecture since 1907. As the only national voice for excellence in the built environment, the RAIC provides Canada's architectural community with tools, resources, and education that enhance professional practice.

The RAIC's mission is to build a better world for all by empowering a strong culture of design excellence in Canada. Through this work, the organization's vision is to establish Canada as a global leader in design and architecture. The RAIC's national office is based in Ottawa, supported by a network of chapters across the country.

Learn more at RAIC.org.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager, Media & Public Relations, [email protected]