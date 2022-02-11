Western Exploration Virtually Opens the Market

Western Exploration Inc. is a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company with a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. It is led by a seasoned team of explorationists, with several past discoveries to their credit. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project located in Elko County, Nevada approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

Date: Friday February 11, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: Virtually Broadcast

