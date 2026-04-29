Western Communities Foundation Expands Support for Safe Places with National Walk and New Emergency Support Fund

The #StepsForSafePlaces campaign invites Canadians to help direct emergency funding to charities in need.

HIGH RIVER, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark its 25th anniversary, Western Communities Foundation, the non‑profit arm of Western Financial Group, is expanding its support for communities across Canada. The milestone includes the return of its annual National Walk for Safe Places and the launch of a new $100,000 Emergency Support Fund to provide faster, more flexible funding for charities facing urgent, unexpected challenges.

Western Communities Foundation Launches New Emergency Support Fund. (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

Building safe places is the Foundation's long-term commitment to helping create safer, more inclusive, and resilient communities across Canada, where people can live, work, and play with confidence. As communities continue to face pressure from climate-related disasters, economic instability, and rising demand for essential services, the Foundation is strengthening that commitment with support designed to respond quickly when needs arise.

"Communities are being tested in new and urgent ways, from climate events to rising costs and growing demand for essential services," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and Board President of Western Communities Foundation. "With this new Emergency Support Fund, alongside the continued impact of our National Walk, we're focused on showing up in those critical moments and helping organizations access support when timing truly matters."

The Emergency Support Fund will provide grants of up to $10,000 to selected registered Canadian charities experiencing unexpected crises, from disaster recovery to sudden operational emergencies. The fund launches alongside the return of the National Walk for Safe Places, a long‑standing movement that has mobilized Western employees, customers, and communities across the country for decades.

"When a food bank loses refrigeration or a shelter needs urgent repairs, timing is everything," said Rod Cunniam, Board Chair of Western Communities Foundation. "By combining our employee‑driven National Walk with this new Emergency Support Fund, we're ensuring support is available both proactively and responsively -- when it's needed most."

The launch of the Emergency Support Fund represents a natural evolution of the Foundation's mission, building on the legacy of the National Walk by adding community‑directed, rapid‑response support to help address urgent needs as they arise.

Turning Steps into Support

In the inaugural year of the Emergency Support Fund, Canadians are invited to help identify charities in urgent need by nominating eligible organizations through Western Financial Group's official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, using #StepsForSafePlaces.

Nominated charities will be invited to apply for emergency funding, with selected recipients announced and celebrated on June 30, 2026.

To learn more about the grant and eligibility, visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/Emergency-Fund

A National Movement for Safe Places

The National Walk for Safe Places takes place May 11–15, 2026, creating a flexible participation window for Western team members to choose a time to complete a 5 km walk, whether individually or alongside colleagues and community members.

Flagship walk events will be held in 11 locations across Canada. Community members are invited to join select local events.

Participants are encouraged to visit Westernfinancialgroup.ca/Foundation-National-Walk for walk updates.

Western Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live, work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.8 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact Nichola Petts, PR Manager, [email protected]