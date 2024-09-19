Western Canadians have taken home over $245 million worth of free groceries through PC Optimum this year, and MORE is coming: PC Optimum Moredays kick off September 19

Loblaw's new loyalty experience gives Canadians more value and savings

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of PC Optimum™ Moredays, an experience designed to give members more of what they love: More savings, more deals, more points! During PC Optimum™ Moredays™, running now through September 25, PC Optimum™ App users will receive exclusive offers in-store and online and earn more PC Optimum™ points across all Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw grocery stores across Canada.

In Western Canada, by redeeming PC Optimum points, members have already received over $245 million worth of free groceries in 2024 alone. Now with the launch of Moredays, Western Canadians are about to get MORE.

"Canadians today are looking for value, whether that means more savings in-store or earning more back in points when they shop. PC Optimum is the gateway to savings for Canadians, delivering tremendous value to customers," says Mary MacIsaac, SVP of Loblaw Marketing & Control Brands. "Every year, we give PC Optimum the spotlight for a few days to offer something special to our members. Now with the launch of PC Optimum Moredays, we've got more in store than ever before, with exclusive offers and pricing and lots of opportunities to earn mega points."

Here are some of the deals PCO Members can get excited for:

Tropicana Refrigerated Juice Members-Only Price $3.33

PC Frozen Fruit Members-Only Price $4.99

Get $8 back in points when you spend $25 on Loreal Paris product

back in points when you spend on Loreal Paris product Get $6 back in points when you spend $12 on Cheerios, Chex or Oatmeal Crisp cereals

back in points when you spend on Cheerios, Chex or Oatmeal Crisp cereals Get $2 back in points when you buy a Christie Cookies Family Pack

back in points when you buy a Christie Cookies Family Pack PC Bacon Members-Only Price $4.99

The above offers are just a peek at what PC Optimum Moredays has in store. During the event, the PC Optimum app will feature exclusive offers on over 2,400 products Canada-wide. To take advantage of this exciting program, Canadians can sign up for the PC Optimum app to start downloading their offers. To participate in-store, members can open and scan their PC Optimum app at checkout.

Whether it's gas, groceries or garments – PC Optimum makes it that much easier to get the most out of the things Canadians need. With more than 16 million active members, PC Optimum has become one of Canada's best and most beloved loyalty programs.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

From September 19–25, 2024, at across 4,500+ locations in Canada, the PC Optimum™ Moredays event will provide PC Optimum™ members with the opportunity to earn PC Optimum™ points through special offers and promotions across locations where PC Optimum™ points can be earned. For a list of participating locations and complete program details, please visit www.pcoptimum.ca/Moredays.

