MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Westcliff has officially acquired Champlain Place in Dieppe, New Brunswick, strengthening its Canadian footprint with this premier retail destination.

"Champlain Place perfectly aligns with Westcliff's strategy, marking our commitment to high-caliber assets in key growth markets," said Nicolas D'Aoust, Vice President of Westcliff and Head of Leasing. "With impressive sales nearing 800$ per square foot and an outstanding roster of renowned tenants, this property embodies the quality and dynamism we seek to bring into our portfolio."

Alan Marcovitz, Westcliff Group's President and Chairman of the Board, added, "Champlain Place represents more than an addition to our portfolio; it demonstrates Westcliff's dedication to being part of Canada's regional communities. We're thrilled to welcome our new team members, who will become an integral part of our team, ensuring the continued success and impact of Champlain Place on the local economy."

Property Highlights

As the largest super regional shopping center in New Brunswick, Champlain Place occupies a central role in Greater Moncton's retail landscape. This premier location spans 784,372 square feet on a 60-acre site and hosts over 150 stores, including renowned tenants like Walmart, Bass Pro Shops, Cineplex, Sport Chek, H&M, LL Bean, Lululemon, TD Canada Trust and Sobeys (shadow). The center's strategic location in one of Canada's fastest-growing Census Metropolitan Areas (CMA) allows it to serve a broad catchment area of 1.6 million people within a 2.5-hour drive.

Surrounded by a diverse array of complementary services – hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and essential amenities – Champlain Place offers a complete consumer experience while reinforcing the vibrancy and growth of the Greater Moncton area.

Strengthening Community Connections

With a presence across Canada and the United States, Westcliff is committed to fostering local economies by investing in and partnering with the communities it serves. By integrating seamlessly with Champlain Place's current workforce, Westcliff ensures that all employees remain an essential part of its operations, reflecting its values of stability, growth, and community engagement in every location.

About Westcliff

Westcliff is a privately owned real estate development and management company that unlocks each property's full potential. The success it enjoys today stems from over 50 years of know-how in the development, construction, and management of large-scale real estate projects in Canada and the United States. Renowned for its commitment to building lasting relationships with its partners and customers, Westcliff's reputation stands on in-depth industry knowledge and experience in all aspects of the business. From property acquisition to ground up development, asset repositioning & revitalization and from property management to leasing and financing, our team of over 500 identifies the best opportunities and works together to deliver results.

SOURCE Westcliff Management Ltd

Lysa-Marie Rochon, [email protected], +1 514 910 3664