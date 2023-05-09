EDMONTON, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Helix Advanced Communications and Infrastructure, Inc., operating as Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions, announces today that it has entered into a strategic, long-term partnership with Vincent Communications Ltd. of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

The Strategic Partnership is a result of Scott Vincent (Vincent Holdings Ltd.) taking an equity interest in Helix ACI, including Helix's operating divisions of Westcan ACS, Allcan Distributors, and Guardian PSI.

Vincent Communications operates extensively along the Montney natural gas corridor with locations in both Fort ST John BC, and Grande Prairie AB. With Westcan's 2020 acquisition of Coast Mountain Wireless in Terrace BC, Westcan ACS is poised for significant growth in Northern Alberta and BC's LNG markets and mining sectors" says Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development for Westcan ACS. "We are excited to formalize a strategic partnership with Vincent Communications Ltd. and look forward to continued growth in BC and Alberta."

"Westcan ACS is a leader in wireless systems integration and has a strong presence in Public Safety, Health, and Natural resource markets in Western Canada. Westcan has developed critical processes, Engineering, and Project Management resources that are scalable and able to support the growth of Vincent Communications" says Scott Vincent, President & CEO of Vincent Communications Ltd. "Together we have the depth to support our growth plans in Western Canada."

Vincent Communications Ltd. has actively conducted business in Alberta and BC's Peace River District since 2005. Founded and headquartered in Grande Prairie Alberta, Vincent Communications offers a complete range of communications services for industrial applications including planning, designing, construction, implementation, and managed operations of critical communications systems, towers, wide area broadband networks, and Land Mobile Radio networks.

Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions, headquartered in Edmonton AB, is Western Canada's leading system integration provider, and has successfully deployed, maintained, and serviced Mission Critical and Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Solutions, Coverage Enhancement Solutions, Wireless Broadband Network Solutions, and engineered Microwave Backhaul Solutions in the Western Canadian marketplace since 1977.

SOURCE Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions

For further information: Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions: Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development, [email protected], +1 (780) 732-7501; Vincent Communications Ltd: Scott Vincent, President & CEO, [email protected], +1 (780) 833-6160