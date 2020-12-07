"The BC North Coast Region promises to become one of the most vibrant Industrial regions in North America over the next 25+ years supporting the continent's major LNG plants and export hubs for Liquified Natural Gas, from one of North America's most strategic shipping port gateways in Kitimat BC. As well, Coast Mountain Wireless is in the center of one of Canada's strongest mining sectors and have become the pinnacle of wireless communications excellence in the Region" says Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development for Westcan ACS. "We are excited to have Coast Mountain Wireless join our Westcan ACS family, and we look forward to becoming part of the local North Coast Region's business community."

Coast Mountain Wireless have successfully built and operated a strong, reputable Wireless Communications and LMR (land mobile radio) business over the last 20 years, including a thriving Motorola Solutions Dealership in the North Coast Region of BC, and District of Kitimat-Stikine.

Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton AB, and has successfully deployed, maintained, and serviced Mission Critical and Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Solutions, Coverage Enhancement Solutions, Wireless Broadband Network Solutions and engineered Microwave Backhaul Solutions in the Western Canadian marketplace since 1977.

SOURCE Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions

For further information: Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions: Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development, [email protected], +1 (780) 732-7501

Related Links

http://www.westcan-acs.com

