West Virginia Lottery Revs Up Holiday Sales With Chevrolet® Silverado®

Two versions of tickets were launched, each coordinating with two of the biggest holidays of the year—Halloween and Christmas. Both tickets feature a unique play style that incorporates a second chance draw for a high-octane grand prize. By scratching the ticket, players can either match three symbols to instantly win up to $2,000 or reveal a 'key' symbol for an entry into a draw to win one of two Chevrolet Silverado® trucks or cash prizes up to $75,000.

As part of its promotional services, Pollard Banknote developed a fulsome microsite with information about the promotion where players who have uncovered a 'key' symbol can enter ticket codes for entries into the second chance draw. In addition, the company provided the West Virginia Lottery with point-of-sale material, online and social media promotion support, and will facilitate the draw in January 2020.

"We are very excited about our 'A Truck for All Seasons' Chevrolet Silverado® holiday promotion," said Michael Thaxton, Product Development Manager, West Virginia Lottery. "It's the perfect way to kick the seasons into high-gear with a brand that resonates with our players. The microsite and marketing support provided by Pollard Banknote were the holiday package we needed to get our players revved up for the chance to win cash prizes or one of two Chevy™ Silverado® pick-up trucks!"

"We're thrilled to work with the West Virginia Lottery to create its Chevrolet Silverado® holiday game and promotion," said Brad Thompson, Pollard Banknote's Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "The Lottery has developed a unique promotional concept that not only evokes the elements of both Halloween and Christmas, but also highlights the grand prize Silverado® trucks. Chevy Silverado® is a strong, well-recognized brand and we're thrilled with its ability to generate player excitement and drive sales to support good causes for our lottery partners."

Pollard Banknote's Licensed Products team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as additional value-added options including second chance draws, a POS program, and broadcast and digital marketing.

About West Virginia Lottery

Since the creation of the Lottery in 1985, the West Virginia Lottery has been dedicated to delivering fun and exciting lottery games for the people of West Virginia. Today, the Lottery generates sales in excess of $1.1 billion annually, with nearly $500 million directed towards programs that benefit the people of West Virginia, including public education programs, services for senior citizens, and enhancements to tourism and State Parks. For more information about the West Virginia Lottery, please visit www.wvlottery.com.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling around 4 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

