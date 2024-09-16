West Vancouver executive of publicly-traded company charged after BCSC investigation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Chief Financial Officer of a Vancouver-based publicly-traded company has been charged with two offences under B.C.'s Securities Act after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC).

Shaun Anthony John Pollard was arrested September 16 in Vancouver on one count of "tipping" and one count of recommending someone trade securities while knowing an undisclosed material fact. Both charges relate to alleged misconduct in 2018. A material fact is something that would reasonably be expected to have a significant effect on the market price or value of a company's shares.

Pollard, of West Vancouver, is accused of offences under the Act that carry the possibility of fines, imprisonment, probation and/or other financial orders. The charges have not been proven.

No allegations have been made against the company.

The BCSC would like to thank the Vancouver Police Department for their assistance with the arrest.

About the B.C. Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The B.C. Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Brian Kladko, 604-899-6713; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]