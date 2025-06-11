New research shows most B.C. investors responded to recent market volatility

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Recent investment market volatility spurred by changes in U.S. trade policy sparked widespread concern among B.C. investors and prompted most to change their behaviour or investment strategy, according to new research from the BC Securities Commission (BCSC).

The study found 74 per cent of B.C. investors said they were closely following changes in the investment markets, and 72 per cent reporting concern about the impact on their investments.

April's market volatility and the headlines that followed prompted 61 per cent of investors to take action. Among all investors:

39 per cent reported monitoring their investments and the news more closely





32 per cent reported adjusting their strategy, including speaking with their advisor and making changes to their investment strategy or financial plan, and





25 per cent reported buying and/or selling investments that changed in value or that they expected to change in value. Selling was more common among self-directed investors and investors between the ages of 18 to 34 and among those with investable assets less than $100,000 .

"Anxiety can lead us to make changes and decisions based on short-term factors that can have long-term consequences on our financial futures," said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC's Director, Communications & Education. "Investors, when confronted by economic instability, should focus on good investing habits, and do a 'check-in' on their short- and long-term goals, so they can make sound decisions."

Investors can also navigate volatility in the investment markets by understanding their risk profile, talking to a registered investment advisor to create a tailored plan, and considering the source of information and advice they rely on to make investment decisions. Investors should also be familiar with the warning signs of investment fraud because scammers will often use periods of economic uncertainty to rope individuals into investment schemes.

British Columbians can find unbiased investment information and educational resources on the BCSC's investor education website, InvestRight.org.

About the research:

This omnibus survey, conducted by Innovative Research Group for the BCSC, included questions aimed at understanding attitudes toward recent changes in the investment markets and whether those changes had an impact on investor behaviour.

The online survey was conducted among a representative sample of British Columbians from April 28 to May 2, 2025. A total 1,005 individuals age 18 and over completed the survey, which was weighted to 1,000 by age, gender, region, education and investable assets to ensure that the overall sample's composition reflects that of the actual population according to Statistics Canada data.

Media Contact: Brian Kladko, 604-899-6713; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]