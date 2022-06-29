WEST PRINCE, PE, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Clair Sweet of the West Prince Curling Club, announced funding for the construction of a new curling facility in West Prince, Prince Edward Island.

Funding will support the construction of a new 21,116 square foot, four sheet curling facility including washrooms, lockers, kitchen facilities, a clubhouse, administration space and storage. The new facility will be constructed in a more central location, allowing two existing curling facilities in nearby O'Leary and Alberton to merge.

The new curling centre will benefit curling enthusiasts and residents alike by improving recreational activities, reducing maintenance costs, and making it more efficient to gather for recreational purposes and curling matches in one improved location instead of two.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.3 million in this project. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing more than $1.9 million to this project, while West Prince Curling Club Inc. is investing over $1.5 million.

"Recreation and sports are essential for building strong and connected communities. Islanders and competitors from across Canada will soon benefit from the new West Prince curling facility which will be a valuable asset and a key piece of infrastructure that will serve the community for many years to come."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Sport and recreation infrastructure bring a sense of belonging among our entire community. A new, modern facility centrally located in Mill River will improve access to and increase the quality of recreational community infrastructure in West Prince."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"This is a great story of community as two curling clubs in need of a new home have been welcomed to a central location at Mill River Resort with land donated by the resort. This well-designed, modern club will be open to curling and other recreation activities in West Prince. Thanks to the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island for providing funding to make this possible."

Clair Sweet, President, West Prince Curling Club

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.3 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $17 million towards 29 recreation projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 29 recreation projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $46 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.2 billion for recreation infrastructure projects.

in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for recreation infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

