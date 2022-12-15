WEST COAST SEEDS RAISES OVER $15,000 TO FOOD BANKS CANADA, PLEDGES 100% SALES OF NEW "FOOD BANKS CANADA COLLECTION"

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian-based sustainable gardening leader, West Coast Seeds, announces its curated seed packet collection with 100% sales donated to Food Banks Canada.

"We look at concerning economic situations facing families across Canada today and we want to help," says Aaron Saks, President of West Coast Seeds. "By pledging 100% sales from a collection of new packets within three of our highest-grossing seed categories, we can help feed people that need support from food banks while also providing families with food grown in their own backyard."

West Coast Seeds has selected Food Banks Canada as the recipient charity for ongoing giving through 2023 to support their mission to improve food security across Canada. As such, the "Food Banks Canada Collection" follows a Black Friday to Cyber Monday campaign that allocated 15% of gross sales donated to FBC.

The "Food Banks Canada Collection" is a bespoke, three-packet collection and includes West Coast Seeds signature blends of sunflower, cucumber, and basil. Each blend is suitable for growing across Canadian climates in market farms, backyard gardens, and even apartment patios. The collection is available for purchase via the West Coast Seeds website, at their store in Delta, B.C., or at one of their supporting retail partners across Canada.

Including online sales, the company has raised $15,000 for FBC to date. "The sky is the limit for how much we want to raise," says Saks. "Our entire team feels passionate about community outreach, and we are always exploring new opportunities to give back."

The partnership between West Coast Seeds and Food Banks Canada is long-standing. In 2021, West Coast Seeds raised over $250,000 for Food Banks Canada with its "Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend" a signature flower blend honoring front-line healthcare workers, developed in partnership with the British Columbia Ministry of Health.

About West Coast Seeds

West Coast Seeds was founded in 1983 in Vancouver, British Columbia with a purpose to source and supply high quality seeds. Following the traditions of organic farming and gardening, untreated and certified organic seeds are their focus. Over 1,100 varieties of untreated, non-GMO, open pollinated, and hybrid seeds and a wide range of gardening supplies are available on their website.

