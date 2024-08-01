West Coast Seeds Launches Wildflower Campaign to Support Relief from Canadian Wildfires

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - West Coast Seeds announces a fundraising campaign to support wildfire relief efforts in Canada. Throughout the month of August, every wildflower seed packet purchased will directly benefit the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund.

West Coast Seeds Wildflower for Relief from Wildfire Fundraising Campaign Banner (CNW Group/West Coast Seeds)

With over 500 wildfires currently burning across Canada, hundreds of families have been forced to evacuate and are in urgent need of essential recovery supplies and services. West Coast Seeds is committed to aiding these affected communities by donating 100% of the sales from wildflower seeds online and in their Delta, BC, retail store to the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund.

Supporting Those in Need

Contributions to the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund will enhance Canada's readiness and response to the escalating wildfire risks and bolster resilience. Support for this fund may be used to address preparedness, immediate relief, and longer-term recovery for wildfire events within Canada.

Join Us in Planting Hope

"We are moved by the resilience of communities and first responders across Canada during these challenging times. By purchasing wildflower seed packets, you are not only bringing new life and beauty to your own garden but also providing much-needed support to front-line service workers and families in distress," said Aaron Saks, President of West Coast Seeds.

How to Help

Plant wildflowers to support residents of Canada affected by wildfires. Visit the West Coast Seeds website to view the wildflower collection and make a purchase. Every wildflower seed packet purchased in August makes a difference in the lives of those impacted by these devastating wildfires.

For more information and to purchase wildflower seed packets, please visit www.westcoastseeds.com

About West Coast Seeds

West Coast Seeds is dedicated to helping gardeners of all levels grow their own food and flowers, committed to organic, non-GMO seeds, and sustainable practices. Our mission is to support healthy and vibrant communities through the joy of gardening while mobilizing the next wave of organic grower.

www.westcoastseeds.com

