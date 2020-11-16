West Coast Seeds Announces its New Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend with Plans to Donate 100% of Sales to Food Banks Canada

"We are concerned about the health and safety of our fellow citizens, and unfortunately, many more Canadians need support to provide food for their families this year," said Aaron Saks, Director of Finance, West Coast Seeds. Adding "West Coast Seeds has been a Canadian-owned company since our inception in 1983, and we are deeply committed to supporting families across Canada. We hope that the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend will honour hardworking healthcare providers and officials across the country while supporting Canadian families through these challenging times."

"During this time of crisis, many families face significant challenges and more than ever have had to rely on our food banks. Supporting the food bank is one important way for us to support families during this time of need," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC's Provincial Health Officer.

West Coast Seeds is on a mission to heal the planet with organic, sustainable gardening practices, leading the industry in education and community outreach. Through their Community Roots Seed Donation Programs, the organization provides untreated seeds and resources at a community level, in school gardens, classrooms, community groups, and abroad, in developing nations.

"We encourage sustainable, organic growing practices through knowledge and support," explained Aaron Saks, West Coast Seeds. "Planting seeds and watching them grow is a joy for gardeners. Many people look forward to spring gardening to relax and promote positive personal well-being in these stressful times. We want to support that positivity in any way we can, which is why we created this blend in Dr. Bonnie Henry's name."

Dr. Henry's catchphrase, "Be Calm, Be Kind, Be Safe," is the inspiration behind the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend. The blend includes snow-white, yellow, orange, and pink-bloom Cosmos flowers, reflective of Dr. Henry's personal fashion sense.

This pollinator blend is designed to be beneficial for bees, fostering crucial natural pollination and mitigating the bee population decline due to pesticide use in the garden. Bees are essential to biodiversity in our Canadian gardens and natural environment.

To learn more about West Coast Seeds and to support Food Banks of Canada by purchasing the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend visit https://www.westcoastseeds.com/ .

About West Coast Seeds

West Coast Seeds was founded in 1983 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our purpose is to source and supply seeds of a higher quality than have been available to home gardeners. Following the traditions of organic farming and gardening, untreated and certified organic seeds are our focus. Today we offer over 1,000 varieties of untreated, non-GMO, non-GEO, open-pollinated, and hybrid seeds and a wide range of quality gardening supplies. West Coast Seeds is certified by the Pacific Agricultural Certification Society (Registration number 16-205).

