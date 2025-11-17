West Aurora School District 129 Launches 27 Electric School Buses, the Largest Fleet in the Chicago Area

District builds on its record of innovation and efficiency across school operations

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- West Aurora School District 129 (SD129) today introduced 27 all-electric Blue Bird school buses, now the largest electric school bus fleet operating in the Chicago region. The fleet will reduce emissions in the community, lower operating costs, and provide a quieter, more comfortable experience for students and drivers alike. The initiative reflects West Aurora's ongoing leadership in improving operational efficiency and environmental performance across its schools, including investments in solar energy, building upgrades, and waste reduction efforts.

The district partnered with Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), to support the transition. Highland managed vehicle procurement, charger installation, and long-term fleet services to ensure reliable daily operations. The fleet is powered by 14 Zerova 60kW chargers, providing flexible charging capacity to meet route demands and support future fleet growth.

Funding for the initiative includes nearly $5 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program and additional incentives from ComEd, which provided $450,000 in vehicle rebates and approximately $480,000 in make-ready support to prepare charging infrastructure.

"West Aurora is proud to strengthen our commitment to our schools and community by adding electric buses to our sustainability efforts," said Dr. Angie Smith, SD129 Associate Superintendent of Operations. "We continue to work to find ways to provide a healthier environment for our students and families, while also achieving savings for our taxpayers. We hope to be able to demonstrate to other districts that electrification of even a portion of your fleet can make a difference that we can all benefit from."

Project partners include Central States Bus Sales , which supplied the Blue Bird buses; ComEd, the district's utility partner, in addition to providing financial support; and Grand Kahn Electric , which led installation of the charging equipment.

"ComEd is proud to fund electrification projects like West Aurora School District 129's and hundreds of others across the region as our customers and communities take steps toward a lower carbon future," said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. "EV rebates are helping reduce the upfront costs while also bringing us closer to achieving the state's energy and climate goals."

"West Aurora's leadership is evident across everything they do, from energy efficiency to waste reduction and now transportation," said Joshua Williams, Senior Midwestern Regional Manager at Highland Electric Fleets. "They're showing what it looks like when a district turns long-term commitments into measurable progress for students and the community."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the launch will take place at 10:30 am on 11/17/25 at 220 Alder Dr., North Aurora, IL 60542. Media and community members are invited to attend.

About West Aurora School District 129

West Aurora School District 129 is a vibrant community in the western suburbs of Chicago, serving learners in and around Aurora--the state's second-largest city. Rich in cultural diversity and school pride, the district honors long-standing traditions while embracing innovation, equity, and opportunity. Guided by dedicated educators and a shared commitment to curiosity, inclusivity, and excellence, West Aurora provides each student with a unique educational journey that fosters both academic and personal growth.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com .

Media Contacts

West Aurora USD 129

Anna C. Gonzales

Director of Community Affairs

West Aurora School District 129

630-301-5044

[email protected]

Highland Electric Fleets

Chris Orlando

[email protected]

508-568-9802

