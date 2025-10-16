Valley View ISD Celebrates Deployment of First Electric School Bus Fleet in South Texas

Fleet electrification expected to cut operating expenses and deliver cleaner rides for students

PHARR, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Valley View Independent School District (ISD) , in partnership with Highland Electric Fleets , will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the district's first fleet of electric school buses. The new fleet includes eight Thomas Built Type-C electric school buses and eight Tellus 30kW chargers, marking Highland's first fleet electrification project in South Texas.

Valley View ISD Logo

With its first electric school bus fleet, Valley View ISD is taking steps to reduce fuel and maintenance costs while lowering overall transportation expenses. The district estimates savings of up to 25% with the addition of the new buses. Along with long-term financial benefits, the buses provide immediate advantages for students, including cleaner air, a quieter ride, and air conditioning to keep them comfortable in the South Texas heat.

"Valley View ISD is proud to bring the first electric school buses to our community," said Monica Luna, Interim Superintendent at Valley View ISD. "This project helps us lower transportation costs while giving our students cleaner air to breathe. A healthier, quieter ride means they can arrive at school ready to learn."

Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service for school districts, partnered with Valley View ISD to deliver this turnkey solution, managing the buses, charging infrastructure, ongoing maintenance and support. Once in operation, the new electric buses will serve daily routes across the Valley View ISD community, averaging about 40 miles per day.

"This milestone shows what's possible when schools, communities, and partners work together," said Mattew Scott, Regional Business Manager of Highland Electric Fleets. "For Valley View, it means students breathing cleaner air, reliable buses for drivers, and savings the district can put back into classrooms."

The project was supported by $2.7 million from the third round of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program.

The ribbon cutting will take place at our Transportation Department behind Valley View North Elementary on October 16, 2025 at 10 am. Attendees will hear from a student speaker, school administrators, and partner representatives. Following the celebration, media and guests will have the opportunity to tour the charging infrastructure and take part in a ride-along on one of the new electric school buses.

About Valley View ISD

Valley View Independent School District is a Division 4A district located in the Hidalgo/Pharr, Texas area, dedicated to the education and well-being of its students. Spanning approximately ten square miles, the district is supported by an engaged and growing community that actively participates in student success. Valley View includes four elementary schools, one early college school, one junior high, and one high school. The district has earned an "A" rating in both academics and finance from the Texas Education Agency, maintains a graduation rate of nearly 98.3%, and employs teachers with an average of more than 14 years of experience. Committed to academic excellence, Valley View offers advanced placement programs, higher education counseling, after-school activities, and a variety of enrichment programs designed to prepare students for lifelong success.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Manuel Rodriguez | Valley View ISD

[email protected]

Stevey Davis | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets