Fifteen-bus investment will deliver quieter, cleaner rides for students throughout the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Normandy Schools Collaborative (NSC) will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the launch of its first electric school bus initiative. The effort represents an important investment in cleaner, quieter transportation that will benefit students, families, and the broader community while helping the district lower operational costs.

Normandy Schools Collaborative to Break Ground on New Electric School Bus Project

In partnership with Highland Electric Fleets , North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), the district will deploy 15 IC Type C electric school buses and 15 Tellus 30 kW chargers. The new vehicles will reduce maintenance needs, lower fuel expenses, and provide a smoother, quieter experience for students each day. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

"The district is proud to take this important step for our community," said Dr. Michael Triplett, NSC Superintendent. "This initiative reflects the pride we have in our students and the progress we want to see in our community. Its impact will continue well beyond this school year."

The project is supported by $1.7 million from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, including awards from both the program's second and third rounds.

"Districts like Normandy remind us that change happens one community at a time," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer at Highland Electric Fleets. "When a project like this comes together, everyone benefits from the drivers to the students to the communities these electric school buses serve."

The project brings together several local and regional partners. Midwest Transit Equipment will provide the IC buses, KAI Design/Build will lead electrical construction, and Ameren Missouri will serve as the district's utility partner.

The groundbreaking will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 30 at 8930 Boston Ave, St. Louis, MO 63121. Speakers will include representatives from NSC and Highland Electric Fleets.

About Normandy Schools Collaborative

Founded in 1894, The Normandy Schools Collaborative is a family of educators, administrators, support staff, community members, and parents committed to providing a high-quality education to each of the more than 2,900 students enrolled in our schools. Our mission is to prepare global leaders for college, career, and productive citizenship by empowering a community of confident learners and valuing the unique contributions of every student.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com .

Media Contact

Chris Orlando

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets