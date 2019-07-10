Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Duncan Middlemiss, President & CEO, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate 30 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Wesdome Gold Mines is a Canadian gold mining company focused on a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. Wesdome Gold operates in Wawa, Ontario, Val d'Or, Quebec, and Thunder Bay, Ontario. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 9, 1989.

