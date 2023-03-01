WESCAN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Stock Symbol: WGF: TSX-V

SASKATOON, SK, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGF) is pleased to announce that effective immediately W. Connor MacNeill will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer of Wescan. Mr. MacNeill joined the company in 2022 and is currently Manager of Corporate Development, a role which he will continue to perform. With experience in the Canadian resource industry and capital markets, Mr. MacNeill holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Wescan's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Wescan. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, developments in world gold markets, changes in exploration plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Wescan, the effects of competition in the markets in which Wescan operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration and development, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulation.

