WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

Stock Symbol: WGF: TSX-V

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,400,000 options to acquire common shares in the capital of Wescan 1,900,000 to directors and officers and 500,000 to consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of Wescan at a price of $0.05 per share and can be exercised until January 13, 2030, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Companies stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

For further information contact Ken MacNeill, CEO and Chairman, [email protected] or (306) 244-5480, www.wescangoldfields.com