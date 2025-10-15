Wendy's wows this fall with new Caramel Toffee Frosty, Toasty Coconut Crave Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino, new Mango Habanero and Dill Pickle dipping sauces, and more.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians have new reasons to cozy up with Wendy's® Canada this fall. Celebrate the season with a bold and craveable lineup of new menu items, each crafted with mouthwatering flavour experiences Canadians will love. From sweet treats to savoury dips, the new offerings showcase Wendy's commitment to high-quality Canadian ingredients, part of what's made Wendy's a fan favourite for 50 fresh years.

Introducing Four New Fall Flavour Favourites:

Wendy’s Canada Unveils Irresistible Fall Flavours with Exciting New Menu Items (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

Caramel Toffee Frosty ® : A delicious twist on the iconic Frosty, this treat* is made with 100% Canadian dairy and blends caramel sauce and rich toffee for a decadent dessert that's perfect for sweater weather. But hurry, because it is only here for a limited time.

A delicious twist on the iconic Frosty, this treat* is made with 100% Canadian dairy and blends caramel sauce and rich toffee for a decadent dessert that's perfect for sweater weather. But hurry, because it is only here for a limited time. Toasty Coconut Crave Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino ® : Embrace the comforts of fall with the new Toasty Coconut flavour, available for a limited time in both Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino.* It's a creamy and sweet inspired sip that pairs perfectly for the season.

Embrace the comforts of fall with the new Toasty Coconut flavour, available for a limited time in both Iced Coffee and Frosty-ccino.* It's a creamy and sweet inspired sip that pairs perfectly for the season. Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce : Spice things up with the new Mango Habanero dipping sauce, where sweet, tangy mango meets the bold kick of habanero heat. The perfect dip for Wendy's classic chicken strips or Hot & Crispy Fries made with Canadian-grown potatoes. It's a sweet heat adventure with every bite.

: Spice things up with the new Mango Habanero dipping sauce, where sweet, tangy mango meets the bold kick of habanero heat. The perfect dip for Wendy's classic chicken strips or Hot & Crispy Fries made with Canadian-grown potatoes. It's a sweet heat adventure with every bite. Dill Pickle Dipping Sauce: For those who crave big, zesty flavour, the new Dill Pickle dipping sauce delivers! Creamy, tangy, and packed with refreshing dill, it's bound to become a fan favourite alongside our famous nuggets made with 100% Canadian chicken.

"Canadians love to celebrate the seasons with bold, craveable flavours," said Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Our new fall menu lineup brings fresh energy to seasonal favorites, made with high-quality Canadian ingredients and a creative twist that only Wendy's can deliver."

Fall in love with flavour this season at Wendy's Canada, and follow our social channels to see what new innovation we will be bringing to our menu later this year! For more info, visit www.wendys.ca or follow @WendysCanada on social.

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Available at participating Wendy's restaurants in Canada while supplies last.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

