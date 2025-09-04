Available September 1 to November 2, Wendy's $3 Boo! Books serve up frightfully fun treats while supporting foster care adoption in Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Wendy's® Canada is spreading frightful fun with the release of Boo! Books™, available for purchase at Wendy's restaurants nationwide September 1 – November 2 for just $3 each*. By purchasing Boo! Books, customers can swap the candy chaos for a much cooler treat to distribute to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Wendy’s Canada Debuts its Boo! Books Coupons Nationwide, Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

Each Boo! Books coupon book is packed with three coupons for a free chocolate or vanilla Jr. Frosty® and three coupons for a free Kids' Fry, delivering a "6 for $3" value that's perfect for sharing with friends, family, or trick-or-treaters. Boo! Books coupons can be redeemed at participating Wendy's Canada restaurants from September 1 – December 31, 2025.

In addition to spine-chilling deals, the purchase of Boo! Books also benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – Canada™, a registered charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 30,000 children waiting in Canada's foster care systems. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has had a special relationship with Wendy's Canada, built on a shared commitment to achieving the vision of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, that every child should have a permanent home and a loving family. Through its signature program, Wendy's Wonderful Kids, the Foundation has helped facilitate adoptions for more than 650 children and youth across Canada.

"Boo! Books are more than just a seasonal treat. They're a powerful way for our customers to join Wendy's in championing foster care adoption, our signature cause," said Jaime Weeks, Wendy's Vice President, Managing Director – Canada and member of the Board of Directors of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – Canada. "Every Boo! Books coupon book sold supports the Foundation's mission, and we're inviting all Wendy's fans in communities across Canada to visit their local Wendy's and join us in making an impact during this spooky season."

Whether you're handing them out on Halloween night or saving them for your own snack attack, Boo! Books are a sweet way to enjoy your Wendy's favourites while supporting an important cause. Canadians can purchase $3 Boo! Books at their local Wendy's from September 1 – November 2 and help make even more family moments possible for children in foster care.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Available at participating Wendy's restaurants in Canada while supplies last. All proceeds from every $3 coupon book sold from 9/1/2025 - 11/2/2025 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption - Canada. Coupons only redeemable in-restaurant. Coupons valid until 12/31/2025.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

MEDIA CONTACTS: Marcy McMillan, [email protected]; Tyler Martindale, [email protected]