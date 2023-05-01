Wendy Cukier, Coalition for Gun Control Co-Founder Statement About Government of Canada's New Bill C-21 Measures

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - "No law is ever perfect but Bill C-21 is a game changer for Canada and should be implemented as soon as possible. The law responds to most of the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission and the demands of the Coalition for Gun Control (CGC), which, with more than 200 supporting organizations, has fought for stronger firearm laws for more than thirty years. Today's announcement by Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, about new measures to Bill C-21 includes a technical definition of an assault style semi-automatic firearms and tough new import controls and perhaps most important it ensures the freeze on the import, sale and transfer of handguns which will stem the proliferation of firearms that serve no purpose in the hands of civilians. Bill C-21 strengthens screening protocols for all gun owners and the new measures addresses legitimate concerns about Indigenous peoples hunting rights. We especially want to applaud the NDP and Bloc Québécois for working hard with the Liberals to find a path forward. The safety of Canadians and gun control should not be a partisan issue. It is a public safety issue. Given the strong consensus in Parliament, we hope the Senate will review the Bill expeditiously. We look forward to working together to quickly address the remaining loopholes around military-style, semi-automatic assault weapons. Most importantly, we look forward to the allocation of resources and accountability frameworks needed to ensure the law is implemented effectively.

The Coalition for Gun Control has led national efforts to reduce gun violence for more than 30 years and is supported by more than 200 organizations. It was afforded standing at the Mass Casualty Commission and has defended Canada's gun laws in several landmark court cases. The CGC will continue to advocate for and support improved gun control policy to prevent gun violence.

SOURCE Coalition for Gun Control

For further information: Kathleen Powderley, [email protected] or Wendy Cukier, Co-founder, Coalition for Gun Control, [email protected]