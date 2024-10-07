Handgun Ban Advocate Michael Bryant Weighs in on BC Election Debate on Gun Bans

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - A former provincial Attorney General and BC voter Michael Bryant joins Coalition for Gun Control's response to the BC election gun debate over bans on handguns and military-style semi-automatic weapons.

"Fewer handguns, fewer funerals. Fewer military-style semi-automatic weapons, less gun crime. BC voters have a clear choice in this election", said Bryant.

BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad has called the handgun ban the "wrong approach" and will not enforce it if elected, he said. Over the weekend, Premier Eby reiterated his support for the handgun ban.

"Bill C-21 is a game changer and responds to the concerns of experts, community groups, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast. The research shows most of the firearms recovered in crime in BC were at one time legally owned. The BC Summary of Domestic Violence Risk Factors stresses the dangers of guns in the home for women. The law responds to the Mass Casualty Commission recommendations. In BC as elsewhere most mass shootings have involved legal gun owners or guns that were at one time legally owned. Laws are words on paper if they are not effectively enforced and this law is important for the safety of British Columbians and all Canadians.", said Wendy Cukier, Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University and co-founder for the Coalition for Gun Control.

BC born and raised Bryant proposed a handgun ban, in 2005, as Attorney General of Ontario, alongside then-Prime Minister Paul Martin. At that time there were about 365,000 legally owned handguns in Canada. Now there are more than 1 million and the proliferation of handguns is associated with their increased use in crime.

