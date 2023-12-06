As people across Canada begin to prepare for the holidays, more than half will face feelings of anxiety and depression

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - To shine a spotlight on the pressure and loneliness that many Canadians face during the holiday season, Wellness Together Canada has partnered with influential Canadians Vivek Shraya, Andrian Makhnachov and Jamie Pandit to create #RealHolidayTales.

The digital campaign aims to reach people across Canada who might be experiencing feelings of anxiety, loneliness and isolation this holiday season and let them know they are not alone and support is available.

"The holidays can be wonderful for some, and hard for others. The hustle and bustle can be very stressful, triggering difficult feelings – especially for those who may struggle with challenging family relationships," says Dr. AnnMarie Churchill, clinical social worker and President and Lead Executive Officer at Stepped Care Solutions. "There is no right way to feel or be during the holidays and being transparent about the realities many of us face can help to reduce feelings of isolation. For those who need support, Wellness Together Canada is here for you during the holidays or any time throughout the year."

To support Canadians through this holiday season, Wellness Together Canada sought the insights of Jamie, Vivek and Andrian to share their lived experiences when it comes to navigating the challenges this time of year can bring.

"I find that you can be around people, and not be alone, but still feel lonely," says Jamie Pandit (@justjamiep), transgender content creator. "There is this pressure to socialize with people because it's the holidays and you should be happy, and it's a time of celebration, but it doesn't always feel like that."

During the conversation, Andrian shares warm memories of gathering with his family in the Ukraine and the difficulties of being away from them. Vivek talks about starting new traditions with chosen family, and gives tips on taking the pressure off during an already busy time of year. And Jamie explores how her experience of the holiday season has changed as her relationships with family members have evolved over the years.

Mental health service providers nationwide continue to experience unprecedented demands as Canadians struggle to deal with the mental health impacts of financial uncertainty and complex challenges brought about by the long-term effects of the pandemic and global conflicts, among other things.

Wellness Together Canada is Canada's first and only online platform offering immediate mental health and substance use support for people of all ages, in every province and territory and in both official languages. The program provides free, 24/7 counselling support with little to no wait times.

If you or anyone you know is struggling this holiday season, visit wellnesstogether.ca.

About Wellness Together Canada

Wellness Together Canada (WTC) is a free virtual mental health and substance use program designed to support people living in Canada, and Canadians abroad with 24/7 access to barrier-free resources - all at no cost. WTC provides a range of mental health and substance use support including, access to educational content, self-guided courses, peer-to-peer support, one-to-one sessions with professional counsellors, and crisis support. The program is funded by Health Canada, and offered in partnership with Homewood Health, Kids Help Phone, and Stepped Care Solutions. For more information visit: wellnesstogether.ca.

