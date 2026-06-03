WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Marking another series of milestones, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. has surpassed $50 billion in assets under administration (AUA) in just nine years, and announced that its private wealth division, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. (Wellington-Altus), has been recognized as Canada's top-rated investment dealer in the 2026 Brokerage Report Card for the seventh consecutive year.

Canada's Top-rated Investment Dealer (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.)

The firm reached its $50 billion AUA goal ahead of the November 2026 target, adding more than $10 billion AUA in the past nine months--representing rapid growth of over 20 per cent, driven by organic expansion and advisor recruitment.

Wellington-Altus was founded in 2017 from a vision to revolutionize wealth management in Canada and has solidified its position as one of the industry's fastest-growing firms by delivering unparalleled support and innovative technology that empower advisor independence--the driving force behind its growth.

"The phenomenal success we've achieved at Wellington-Altus reflects our unwavering commitment to restoring freedom to the advisor experience, and to caring for advisors the way they care for their clients," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus Financial. "Reaching $50 billion in AUA in just nine years demonstrates the disciplined growth of our firm and confirms what we believed from the outset--that advisors, and the industry, are ready for the entrepreneurial culture shift we're delivering at Wellington-Altus."

This sentiment was reinforced in the 2026 Brokerage Report Card, where Wellington-Altus earned an overall rating of 9.4, underscoring the firm's independent business model. Conducted by industry publication Investment Executive, the Brokerage Report Card measures Canada's top investment dealers based on various criteria rated by their own advisors.

Wellington-Altus excelled in all 27 categories of the Brokerage Report Card, leading in 20, including receptiveness to advisor feedback, products and support for high-net-worth clients, financial planning support and technology, business development and marketing support, and support for remote system access and transactions.

"Seven consecutive years of standout Brokerage Report Card results reflect the kind of firm we're building for Canada's top advisors," added Shaun. "We're grateful to the more than 140 advisor teams and over 1,000 employees who have joined Wellington-Altus and are bringing our vision to life."

The firm also received top marks for its overall culture, with the highest rating for its leadership team and strategic focus. It also maintained an unmatched net promoter score of 95.6.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is one of Canada's Top Growing Companies* and the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.--the top-rated** investment dealer in Canada. With more than $50 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients.

* Report on Business 2025 rankings.

**Investment Executive 2026 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Media inquiries: Kristy Kenny, Associate Vice-President, Communications, Wellington-Altus, 647.977.2069, [email protected]