Independent Advisor Solutions Expands Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Launching Global Equity Market Neutral

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions ("iAS") is excited to announce the launch of Global Equity Market Neutral ("GEMN", pronounced "Gem"), the latest addition to its acclaimed MiBLOX suite. This launch marks a significant expansion of iAS's strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM"), offering Canadian investors exclusive access to a sophisticated, globally diversified, market-neutral investment strategy.

Wellington-Altus FInancial Inc. (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.)

Why Now? The market shift over the last four years, largely characterized as a "return to normal" from quantitative easing, is supportive to hedge funds. Lower equity market return expectations due to elevated valuations and concentration and increased correlations between equities and fixed income (i.e., fixed income providing a less effective hedge) are making uncorrelated hedge fund returns more valuable to financial advisors. Higher volatility and dispersion of returns are making hedge fund expected returns more compelling. GEMN addresses these challenges being faced by long-only investors with a market-neutral approach, aiming for consistent, differentiated alpha regardless of market direction.

Key Highlights:

Unique Access: GEMN leverages GSAM's advanced quantitative expertise and robust risk management, providing Canadian advisors with exclusive access to a unique opportunity and proven global approach for their clients.





GEMN leverages GSAM's advanced quantitative expertise and robust risk management, providing Canadian advisors with exclusive access to a unique opportunity and proven global approach for their clients. Innovative Strategy: GSAM's Quantitative Investment Strategies team employs proprietary models that integrate traditional financial metrics with alternative data sources to generate differentiated alpha. The team is a pioneer in the space, having launched in 1989, and is comprised of ~100 investors and ~100 data engineers that harness the scale, breadth, experience advantages within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and data, tech, processing power advantages within Goldman Sachs.





GSAM's Quantitative Investment Strategies team employs proprietary models that integrate traditional financial metrics with alternative data sources to generate differentiated alpha. The team is a pioneer in the space, having launched in 1989, and is comprised of ~100 investors and ~100 data engineers that harness the scale, breadth, experience advantages within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and data, tech, processing power advantages within Goldman Sachs. Advisor-Centric: Series F will be available for standalone purchases by advisors for their clients starting November 14th. Series P will be incorporated into select model portfolios for which iAS acts as sub-advisor, beginning on or about the same date.

Leadership Commentary:

"We partner with asset managers whom we believe are the very best at what they do," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "GEMN is an exciting addition to the advisor toolbox, deepening our relationship with GSAM in an area where they have profound expertise."

"We have built our data-driven investment platform over decades, creating an information advantage that can deliver strategies that adapt to market shifts, capitalize on opportunities and create differentiated alpha at scale. Advisors can help their clients play both offense and defense through this dynamic, highly diversified strategy. As we continue to build our relationship with iAS, we are pleased to expand our capabilities in hedge fund investing onto their platform," said Greg Wilson, Co-Head of Americas Third Party Wealth at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

For more information about GEMN, visit www.independentadvisorsolutions.ca or contact your iAS representative.

About Independent Advisor Solutions

Founded in 2024, Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. provides a suite of distinct solutions for advisors, including sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model portfolios (MiMODEL), exclusive investment funds through strategic collaborations with global and specialist managers (MiBLOX), and bespoke advisor-managed strategies (MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.--the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With over $40 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2025 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Media Inquiries: Greg Burch, Partner, FGS Longview, (204) 250-9244, [email protected]