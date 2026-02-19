WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions ("iAS") today announced a new strategic partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, further expanding what has quickly become one of the industry's most differentiated and institutionally curated managed investment platforms. As part of this collaboration, iAS will introduce U.S. Active Equities MiBLOX, an actively managed U.S. equity strategy sub‑advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and available in Canada exclusively through iAS.

MiBLOX represents iAS's modern approach to portfolio construction: manager‑designed, purpose‑built components engineered to serve as high‑quality building blocks within diversified portfolios. Each strategy is developed in partnership with leading global asset managers--solutions expressly designed to support advisor‑led, client‑centric portfolio design.

This new partnership advances iAS's ongoing strategy of aligning with world‑class global managers to deliver institutional‑quality investment solutions to advisors and their clients. iAS's existing partners include Apollo, BlackRock, Fiera Capital, and Goldman Sachs. The addition of J.P. Morgan Asset Management further reinforces iAS's mission to "bring the best to the best" by connecting elite global expertise with Canada's leading independent advisors.

"Advisors who think independently are looking for access to high‑quality, institutionally managed strategies that deliver genuine diversification and insight," said Jon Kilfoyle, President, Independent Advisor Solutions. "J.P. Morgan Asset Management brings exceptional research depth, a proven history in U.S. equities, and a disciplined investment process. Launching U.S. Active Equities MiBLOX is another major step forward in helping advisors construct stronger, more resilient portfolios."

A high‑conviction U.S. all‑cap approach

The U.S. All‑Cap Active Equities MiBLOX strategy offers advisors comprehensive exposure across the U.S. equity landscape--from large‑cap leaders to mid‑ and small‑cap growth opportunities. Anchored by J.P. Morgan's global research platform, the strategy seeks to identify high‑conviction companies across the full market‑cap spectrum.

"Independent Advisor Solutions shares our commitment to delivering high-conviction, research-backed investment solutions," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The U.S. All‑Cap Active Equities MiBLOX strategy leverages the full breadth of our U.S. equity platform, providing iAS advisors with an institutional-quality portfolio designed for long-term growth."

U.S. All‑Cap Active Equities MiBLOX is expected to be made available exclusively to advisors through Independent Advisor Solutions in late March.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2024, Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. provides a suite of solutions for advisors, including multi‑asset model portfolios (MiMODEL), exclusive investment funds through global partnerships (MiBLOX), and bespoke advisor‑managed strategies (MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington‑Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.--the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $45 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2025 Brokerage Report Card.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Media inquiries: Greg Burch, Partner, FGS Longview, (204) 250-9244, [email protected]