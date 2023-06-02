Wellington-Altus is honoured to lead the industry in advisor satisfaction – for the 4th consecutive year

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTREAL, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. today announced that its private wealth division, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., has retained its top spot as Canada's number-one investment advisory firm in the 2023 Brokerage Report Card, for the fourth consecutive year. This tremendous feat is one of many milestones reached by Wellington-Altus since the firm's genesis in April 2017. In just six years, the firm has achieved unprecedented growth with more than $25B in assets under administration.

With an overall rating of 9.6 in the 2023 Brokerage Report Card, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. continues to build on its agility, client-focused approach, and entrepreneurial business model. The firm's exceptional results reflect the success of its investment in these areas and its unwavering commitment to providing advisors with the highest level of support.

"When we set out to create this company in 2017, we were laser-focused on providing advisors with unparalleled support and the freedom to do what's right for their clients," said Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. Founder & CEO, Shaun Hauser. "This recognition affirms that our unconstrained approach to the complex needs of high-net-worth clients is what sets us apart from the competition. We remain dedicated to providing specialized support and upholding advisor autonomy, which will always be the cornerstone of our firm, as we continue to grow the business and redefine wealth management."

The Brokerage Report Card, conducted by industry publication Investment Executive, measures Canada's top investment firms based on several criteria, including advisor support, product selection and corporate stability.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. led in 26 out of 27 categories among top Canadian wealth management firms, including receptiveness to advisor feedback, freedom to make product choices, technology suite, client onboarding tools, business development and social media support, as well as compliance relationship.

The firm received top marks for its overall culture, with the highest ratings for its leadership team and strategic focus.

"At Wellington-Altus, we believe in cultivating a culture of ownership to guide our investment decisions as we expand the business," added Jordy Chilcott, President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. "We value our advisors as partners, and our ambitious growth plans are collaborative and consultative, with a focus on shared successes and fostering that sense of ownership at every level."

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. also maintained its perfect and unmatched net promoter score of 100, showcasing the strong commitment and contentment of advisors proud to be part of the esteemed firm and its exciting growth trajectory.

When discussing the exceptional performance of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., Founder & Chair, Charlie Spiring stated, "As a firm built by advisors, for advisors, earning the highest level of advisor satisfaction is the ultimate honour. It confirms that we are on the right path and building on our #UnstoppableMomentum with the best in the business."

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Wellington-Altus Asset Management Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $25 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2023 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

