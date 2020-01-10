WELL Health Technologies Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Hamed Shahbazi, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director, WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL), joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. WELL is a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 946 medical clinics across Canada. WELL Health Technologies Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 10, 2020.