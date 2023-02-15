Welcoming Crowe Soberman's Newest Partner

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to welcome Ruthie Simpson to the firm's partnership.

"Ruthie brings 18 years of experience in the audit world, working primarily with owner-managed businesses. As a highly respected leader in the private client space, we are excited to see Ruthie thrive in our dynamic practice and are delighted to have her join our Crowe Soberman family," says Managing Partner, Adam Scherer.

Ruthie Simpson, CPA, CA (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

Ruthie Simpson, CPA, CA has nearly two decades of experience as a trusted business advisor, working exclusively with privately owned businesses. Recognized for taking a collaborative, hands-on approach with her clients, Ruthie provides assurance, tax and advisory support in a variety of sectors. She has extensive experience supporting clients across numerous industries including real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, consumer and retail as well as not-for-profit. Ruthie has a passion for guiding clients through complex accounting and tax issues including acquisitions, estate planning and the adoption of new accounting standards.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 38 partners and 200 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

