Rachel Cairns and Emma Schmelzle Named Recipients of the CPA Ontario Emerging Leader Award

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to announce that Rachel Cairns, and Emma Schmelzle, have both been named recipients of the 2025 CPA Ontario Emerging Leader Award.

This esteemed recognition celebrates the most exceptional CPAs under 35 who demonstrate outstanding leadership and impact within their companies, communities, and industries. Being recognized as CPA Ontario 2025 Emerging Leaders is a tremendous achievement that reflects Rachel and Emma's dedication, excellence, and commitment to the profession.

2025 CPA Ontario Emerging Leaders, Emma Schmelzle and Rachel Cairns. (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

In addition to their professional accomplishments, Rachel and Emma are active members of Crowe Soberman's Culture and Engagement Collective (CEC), established under the firm's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative. The CEC unifies cultural celebration, community engagement, and career development, fostering a respectful and inclusive workplace while extending its impact into the broader community. Through their involvement, Rachel and Emma contribute to strengthening firm culture and supporting the professional growth of their colleagues.

Their recognition underscores the strength of Crowe Soberman's next generation of leaders and reinforces the firm's commitment to cultivating talent that makes a meaningful difference both inside and outside the organization.

Learn more about Rachel Cairns and Emma Schmelzle.

