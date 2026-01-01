Welcoming New Voices to Crowe Soberman's Partnership

TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to welcome Allison Baum, Thomas Brandimarte, Danielle Ragoonanan, Jordana Robinson and Kevin Yang to the firm's partnership.

"I am proud to welcome five outstanding professionals into the Crowe Soberman partnership this year. Each of them has demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and a deep commitment to our clients and our firm's values. What makes this moment especially meaningful is the diverse paths they have taken to reach this milestone, yet all share a common thread of contributing to the strength and growth of our Crowe Soberman community. Their achievements reflect not only personal success, but also the collaborative spirit that defines our firm" says Managing Partner Adam Scherer.

Allison is a Partner in the Tax Group at Crowe Soberman, recognized for her practical, business minded approach to tax advisory. Drawing on her experience at a large public accounting firm, she advises domestic and international clients on complex corporate tax matters, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions for businesses expanding into Canada. Allison delivers high level service by combining deep technical expertise with clear, actionable advice that is always grounded in her clients' best interests. She also provides guidance on personal and corporate tax planning, compliance, and tax due diligence.

Building strong, lasting client relationships is at the heart of Thomas' work as a Partner in the Audit and Advisory Group at Crowe Soberman. Since joining the firm in 2016, he has built a practice focused on high–net–worth families and owner–managed businesses, helping them achieve both personal and corporate objectives through tax–efficient structuring. Thomas also advises manufacturing organizations and professional service businesses including marketing, architecture, and engineering, offering tailored strategies that drive sustainable growth. With deep expertise in ASPE and the Income Tax Act, combined with strong problem–solving and communication skills, he delivers clear, effective solutions while fostering lasting client relationships built on trust and understanding.

Danielle Ragoonanan is a Partner in the Advisory & Assurance group at Crowe Soberman, known as a reliable business advisor, focused on delivering thoughtful results. Since joining the firm in 2017, her practice offers executing assurance engagements and various tax strategies for owner-managed businesses including high net-worth family offices, real estate, professional services, manufacturing, and wholesale and distribution. Danielle is committed to client-focused solutions, applying a comprehensive, practical approach to financial reporting and tax planning. With expertise in implementing complex tax structures and a keen analytical eye, she delivers actionable, value-added insights that improve her clients' operational and financial outcomes, helping them achieve their personal and corporate objectives.

As a Partner in the Tax Group at Crowe Soberman, Jordana works with high–net–worth individuals, privately held businesses and estates and trusts on a wide spectrum of tax planning and compliance matters. She is recognized for making complex tax issues accessible, offering practical strategies that empower clients to make confident decisions. Her expertise spans estate and trust planning, tax due diligence, and cross–border considerations such as immigration and emigration. Jordana's approach blends technical precision with a focus on aligning personal and business goals, ensuring clients achieve long–term success. Beyond her professional work, she values time with her family and contributes actively to community initiatives.

Kevin is a Partner in the Tax Group at Crowe Soberman, specializing in international and cross-border taxation. Since joining the firm in 2021, he has advised multinational corporations on Canadian inbound expansion, cross-border acquisitions, global mobility, and tax-efficient investment structures. His expertise extends to emigration and immigration planning, ensuring clients minimize tax and avoid tax pitfalls. Beyond compliance, Kevin identifies tax risks and planning opportunities, particularly in cross-border financing and profit repatriation. He serves a diverse client base, including high net worth individuals, owner-managed businesses, and subsidiaries of multinational groups, applying technical knowledge and research skills to deliver practical tax solutions.

