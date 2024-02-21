Welcome to WcDonald's: McDonald's Brings Anime Fans' Favourite Fictional Restaurant to Life

Starting Feb. 27, embark on an epic journey at McDonald's with the new Savoury Chili sauce, manga-inspired packaging and original episodic shorts

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - For years, anime fans have been making McDonald's-inspired "WcDonald's" restaurants a part of anime's most memorable movies and shows. Now, in collaboration with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will make the move from fiction to real life. Beginning in Canada on Feb. 27, we're building on our fans' vision and imagination by unleashing the WcDonald's universe in our restaurants and beyond, with a special McNuggets® sauce, manga-inspired packaging, and episodic shorts.

"At McDonald's, we're constantly looking to our guests as a source of inspiration," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. "The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of our fans' creativity and imagination, and we are thrilled to bring it to Canada in our restaurants and beyond."

A Sauce that Packs a Punch

Fans can animate their taste buds with our Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce, available for a limited time at participating restaurants. Mirroring the bold, dynamic spirit of your favourite anime heroes, the sauce pairs perfectly with an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (our fan-favourite Chicken McNuggets®) or on the side of any of your go-to menu items.

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright

McDonald's has teamed up with iconic Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright to design custom WcDonald's packaging that will take you deeper into the world of WcDonald's with every meal. For a limited time, fans will receive manga-inspired take out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters at participating restaurants sketched by Acky himself.

"I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," said Acky Bright. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."

The First-Ever Official WcDonald's Anime

McDonald's has partnered with legendary animation house Studio Pierrot to produce the first official WcDonald's anime. Four episodic shorts will take fans into the flavourful world of WcDonald's, where a story about the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets unfolds each week.

A new short will drop weekly starting the week of February 26 in tandem with new manga on mcdonalds.ca. The shorts will honour four of anime's biggest subgenres - Action, Romance, Mecha and Fantasy.

The Race to WcDonald's : A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

: A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's. Love from Across the Booth : Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

: Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing. WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000 : A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

: A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force. The Wisdom of the Sauce : Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

On Feb. 27, get ready for an anime-fueled adventure with, "Welcome to WcDonald's, may I take your order?"

