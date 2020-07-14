The news of this decision, however, saddened our two young patient ambassadors, Kaleb and Alab, and they decided to generate a "buzz" by creating a virtual lemonade stand. Last year, these two exceptional patients ran the lemonade stands at the 9 th Canada Shriners Hospital Invitational... and raised an incredible $25,000! Even though the 10 th anniversary of our annual Golf Tournament has been postponed to August 2021, Kaleb and Alab's goal is to break their 2019 record this summer.

"Every year, our hospital treats thousands of children, many of who are battling rare illnesses. We both have Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), which means that our bones are very fragile and break easily. To date, we have broken more bones than we can count but, thanks to the amazing team at Shriners, we are getting stronger and stronger! ", explain Kaleb and Alab.

Doctors and researchers at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada treat complex paediatric orthopaedic conditions such as Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), Arthrogryposis, early onset Scoliosis – just to name a few. These health professionals are continually developing new treatments that allow children to reach their full potential.

Our patients still need your support more than ever, and now is the time where we need to come together – one sip at a time!

About Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the network Shriners hospitals. This bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital provides ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from coast to coast in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education and to ensuring patients and their families are treated in a caring, family-friendly environment. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

