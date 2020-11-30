MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - COVID-19 restrictions may keep Santa from meeting kids this year, but nothing can stop Welcome Hall Mission's "Noël pour tous", one of the largest annual toy distribution events in Quebec. Every Monday, until December 14th, Mission staff and volunteers will give specially selected and age-appropriate toys to parents visiting Marché Bon Accueil, Welcome Hall Mission's free grocery store.

"We were heart broken in this COVID year to have to change our traditional holiday event, says Sam Watts, the CEO of Welcome Hall Mission. But we are lucky to be able to count on generous partners and volunteers who helped us gather over 7,000 toys for the families most affected by the pandemic. Clients shopping for free groceries or picking up Christmas dinner will also be able to bring home toys for their children."

A very special thanks to all the donors for their generous contributions to this year's event. The Mission is also blessed with an army of volunteer elves from organizations including Aldo, ISN Software, Maison de la culture Marie-Uguay, HPE Montréal, Baker Tilly Montreal, CIBC and Bibliothèque du Sud-Ouest, who wrapped and will be distributing gifts over the next three weeks.

"Coming to volunteer at Welcome Hall Mission during the Noël pour tous event is a great way for our team to safely get together and contribute to bringing joy to families, explains Erica from the Aldo Group. With everything going this year, we are happy to make sure these kids get a little Holiday magic into their homes."

Families receiving gifts during this event are clients of Welcome Hall Mission that are being helped through multiple services such as Marché Bon Accueil or Coeur à Soeur.

"This event is an integral part of our recently launched Montreal Helps Montreal campaign and is a great example of Montrealers coming together to HELP other Montrealers during these especially challenging times. It's all about community helping community and we are grateful to be a part of it," concludes Sam Watts.

To support Welcome Hall Mission, Montrealers are encouraged to donate to the Montreal Helps Montreal fundraising campaign by visiting welcomehallmission.com or montrealhelpsmontreal.com.

About Welcome Hall Mission

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission is the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. We provide hope through concrete actions and effective solutions that include helping people experiencing homelessness find permanent housing, and supporting programs for young, single mothers, and youth living in precariousness. By preparing and serving 4,700 meals a week and providing free healthy and nutritious groceries from our two Marché Bon Accueil to over 3,000 families, Welcome Hall Mission manages the largest direct-to-public food security program in the province.

